Goodguys Crowns The 2026 Griot's Garage Muscle Machine Of The Year Winner In Fort Worth, Texas

Congratulations to Keith Sasich and his 1967 Pontiac Firebird built by Dutchboys Hotrods for being named the Goodguys Griot's Garage Muscle Machine of the Year!

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Goodguys Rod & Custom Association, the world's largest hot rodding association, is proud to announce Keith Sasich and his 1967 Pontiac Firebird as the winner of the prestigious 2026 Griot's Garage Muscle Machine of the Year award. The Muscle Machine of the Year title, one of Goodguys' coveted“Top 12 of the Year” awards presented by Surventis, was crowned during the Goodguys 33rd Summit Racing Lone Star Nationals at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth on October 3rd.The Firebird, built by Dutchboys Hotrods, is a prime example of a muscle machine. It showcases classic muscle car spirit with a touch of contemporary style, copious horsepower, and incredible build quality throughout. Not only does the car need to look great, but Goodguys makes sure the cars can walk-the-walk and talk-the-talk by completing a 100-mile reliability run, make laps on the autocross track, and tear down the drag strip!Keith has owned the Firebird since 1974, taking him through high school and college, so he has plenty of drag strip experience behind the wheel.“My fondest memories are racing all over Montana and Wyoming on the local tracks,” he said.Today however, the car has nearly double the power complemented with sports car handling thanks to a supercharged 376c.i. GM LT4 V8 producing 750 horsepower backed by a Bowler-built T56 Magnum six-speed transmission. An all-new Roadster Shop Fast Track chassis provides a solid foundation for the Pontiac delivering superior handing with a performance-bred IFS and a four-link rear suspension. Big Baer disc brakes work behind the custom Evod 18×9.5- and 19×12-inch wheels inspired by the vintage Pontiac Rally II design.To create a modern version of the Firebird while respecting its classic design and feel the craftsman at Dutchboys refined the body lines, tucked in the bumpers, and formed a custom front valance and rear spoiler before applying a custom Surventis color. Sew Cal Rods was tasked with reimagining the interior and handled the leather stitching across the dash, seats, and panels. While there's a rollbar for protection, there's also a thumping stereo, air conditioning and other modern amenities you'd expect on a modern day muscle machine.To round out their 2026“Top 12 of the Year” presented by Surventis program, Goodguys will be announcing the final six winning vehicles on Friday, October 9th. These final award winners will include the 2026 Snap-On Muscle Car of the Year, Vintage Air Custom Rod of the Year, LMC Truck of the Year (Early), Dakota Digital Truck of the Year (Late), Scott's Hotrods N' Customs Custom of the Year, and Roadster Shop 4x4 of the Year. Also, check out the Goodguys 2027 Event Schedue!Congratulations to Keith Sasich and the crew at Dutchboys Hotrods for being named the Goodguys 2026 Griot's Garage Muscle Machine of the Year!

Steven Bunker

Goodguys Rod & Custom Association

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Goodguys Crowns the 2026 Griot's Garage Muscle Machine of the Year Winner in Fort Worth, Texas News Provided By Goodguys Rod & Custom Association October 07, 2026, 14:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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