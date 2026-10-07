Shekinah Grace Moyes Releases 'Never Forsaken,' A Cinematic Country-Gospel Anthem From Rise As One

Shekinah Grace Moyes -“Never Forsaken” 🌼 A country-gospel journey of faith, hope and the promise that we are never forsaken.

Shekinah Grace Moyes walks through a field of sunflowers in the official music video for“Never Forsaken,” a country-gospel song from her cross-genre Christian pop album Rise As One.

Shekinah Grace Moyes journeys through the countryside in the official music video for“Never Forsaken,” a country-gospel anthem of faith, hope and perseverance from her album Rise As One.

“Never Forsaken” brings country gospel to Rise As One, following chart success and a U.S. retail campaign reaching 92,000 locations.

- SHEKINAH GRACE MOYES

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Canadian Christian recording artist, songwriter and producer Shekinah Grace Moyes announces the release of“Never Forsaken,” a cinematic country-gospel single and music video from her cross-genre Christian pop album, Rise As One. The new video has surpassed one million views in less than two days, adding to a period of momentum that includes four No. 1 releases on the DRT Global Top 100 Independent Airplay Chart and U.S. retail music campaigns reaching approximately 92,000 retail locations.

Blending contemporary country influences with gospel and Christian pop, Never Forsaken speaks to remaining steadfast through uncertainty, hardship and seasons when answers seem distant. At its heart is a simple message of reassurance: circumstances may change, but God's presence and faithfulness remain.

“Never Forsaken was written for people going through moments when the road feels long and God may seem far away,” says Moyes.“The song begins in that place of vulnerability, but it doesn't remain there. It becomes a declaration of faith-that we can rise again, stand firm and know that God has not abandoned us.”

A New Country-Gospel Chapter in Rise As One

Never Forsaken is featured on Rise As One, Moyes' cross-genre Christian pop album released in August 2026.

Created to move beyond the boundaries of a single musical style, Rise As One brings together elements of Christian pop, contemporary Christian music, gospel, country gospel and other inspirational influences, unified by themes of faith, hope, love and unity.

While the album's title reflects the idea of people rising together, Never Forsaken approaches that message from a more intimate perspective-the faith to rise again when facing adversity.

“The songs on Rise As One have different musical personalities, but they come from the same heart,” Moyes says.“Music can reach people in very different ways. With Never Forsaken, we wanted the warmth and honesty of country music together with the hope and spiritual strength of gospel.”

A Cinematic Journey Through the Countryside

The official Never Forsaken music video translates the song's message into a cinematic country setting, filmed amid sunflower fields, farmland and rustic rural landscapes.

The visual journey follows Moyes from moments of solitude and reflection toward freedom, fellowship and celebration.

A moving farm train serves as a recurring visual motif, complemented by sweeping sunflower fields, country-inspired wardrobe, tractors, flowers and scenes of community. The changing settings parallel the emotional progression of the song rather than functioning simply as performance backdrops.

The video begins with the feeling of a personal journey through the countryside. As the song develops, its visual world expands to include friends and community, reflecting a transition from uncertainty and isolation toward belonging, faith and hope.

The moving train returns near the conclusion, creating a cinematic bookend and suggesting that although one chapter may end, the journey of faith continues.

From Uncertainty to an Anthem of Faith

At the heart of Never Forsaken is a declaration of resilience:

“I will rise, I won't be shaken

You are God-never forsaken.”

The song acknowledges moments of loneliness, fear and discouragement while ultimately turning toward prayer, freedom and renewed confidence.

“Everyone faces seasons they did not expect,” Moyes says.“Faith does not require us to pretend those struggles are not real. It gives us a reason to keep moving forward through them. My hope is that someone hearing this song will be reminded that their story is not finished.”

Building on the Momentum of Rise As One

The release of Never Forsaken builds on a period of growing momentum for Moyes and the music surrounding Rise As One.

Four of Moyes' releases - Shine Like Heaven, Mercy Found Me, Christmas Nation of Joy and Light in the Night - have reached No. 1 on the DRT Global Top 100 Independent Airplay Chart. Shine Like Heaven and Mercy Found Me each held the No. 1 position for two consecutive weeks, while Light in the Night remained at No. 1 for three consecutive weeks.

Light in the Night also reached No. 54 on the Mediabase Top 100 Activator Chart, further expanding the project's radio footprint.

Beyond radio and digital promotion, Moyes' music has been supported by a significant U.S. retail campaign. Shine Like Heaven, Christmas Nation of Joy, Light in the Night and Rise As One were included in retail music campaigns reaching approximately 92,000 retail locations across the United States between August 2025 and August 2026.

That momentum now continues with Never Forsaken, bringing a country-gospel dimension to the broader musical landscape of Rise As One.

“We're deeply grateful for a million views in less than two days, but the heart of this song is its message: you are seen, you are loved, and you are never forsaken.” - Shekinah Grace Moyes

About Shekinah Grace Moyes

Shekinah Grace Moyes is a Canadian Christian recording artist, songwriter, producer, evangelist and media host whose work brings together music, media and ministry.

She is the founder of Angel Gospel Music and host of Grace Café TV & Radio, launched in 2015.

Her music crosses contemporary Christian, gospel, pop, country and inspirational styles, with recurring themes of faith, hope, reconciliation, unity and God's love.

Her latest album, Rise As One, released in August 2026, was created as a cross-genre Christian pop project designed to communicate those themes through multiple musical styles and reach listeners across cultural and musical boundaries.

Release Information

Single: Never Forsaken

Artist: Shekinah Grace Moyes

Album: Rise As One

Genre: Country Gospel / Contemporary Christian

Album Release: August 2026

Music Video: Never Forsaken - Official Music Video

Production: Angel Gospel Music

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NEVER FORSAKEN (Official Music Video) | Vancouver BC Canada | Shekinah Grace Moyes

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Shekinah Grace Moyes Releases 'Never Forsaken,' a Cinematic Country-Gospel Anthem from Rise As One News Provided By ADONAI SLH PRODUCTIONS October 07, 2026, 14:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Music Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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