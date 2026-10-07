India Must Build AI‐Ready Networks, Speed Enterprise Digitisation: Industry Chamber

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 7 (IANS) India must focus on priorities such as AI ready networks, faster enterprise digitisation, greater trust in digital services and open interoperable global standards for 6G to drive the country's digital advancement, an industry chamber said on Wednesday.

The statement from GSMA said India must transform its world leading mobile connectivity footprint into greater economic value while making trust a foundation of its digital economy.

“India has demonstrated that it can deliver digital scale. The opportunity now is to turn that scale into innovation, enterprise growth and trusted digital services,” said Vivek Badrinath, Director General of the GSMA.

Badrinath stressed that India's next decade will be defined not by the scale at which people are connected, but by outcomes of that connectivity. Digital trust is not simply a safeguard but an infrastructure for growth, he added.

India has delivered connectivity at an unprecedented global scale with around 1.2 billion active mobile connections and almost 450 million 5G connections, the statement noted.

The industry body called for India's connectivity reach to be translated into AI ready infrastructure, stronger enterprise productivity and trusted digital services, supported by a sustainable investment environment.

“India's AI ambitions will require high capacity, secure, resilient and increasingly intelligent networks. AI can also improve network planning, energy efficiency, service assurance, cybersecurity and fraud detection,” the statement said.

On enterprise digitisation, the chamber stressed that fixed wireless access, private networks, cloud connectivity, network APIs and cybersecurity services can help businesses digitalise and create new opportunities for growth.

“Secure authentication, fraud prevention and privacy preserving network intelligence will become increasingly important as India's digital economy expands,” the statement noted.

Mobile operators and industry partners across Asia Pacific, including the Bharat 6G Alliance, have signed the GSMA's Tokyo Accord, a commitment to open, interoperable and trusted digital ecosystems for the 6G era.

-IANS

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