UN Human Rights Council Adopts Mine Resolution Co-Authored By Azerbaijan

MENAFN - Trend News Agency). The UN Human Rights Council has adopted a resolution titled“Impact of anti-personnel mines on the full enjoyment of human rights: Strengthening victim assistance,” which Azerbaijan co-authored and actively promoted, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said.

The resolution was adopted without a vote, with 70 states joining as co-sponsors.

During the 63rd session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, Azerbaijan organized a public dialogue to promote and keep the joint initiative on the agenda and co-hosted a side event dedicated to the issue.

Azerbaijan, one of the countries most heavily contaminated by mines in the world, faces a severe challenge posed by anti-personnel mines, the ministry said.

“Anti-personnel mines and unexploded ordnance have a long-term and severe impact on the full enjoyment of human rights, with serious consequences for the lives of victims and their family members. In this regard, we welcome the particular attention given to victim assistance in the resolution,” the ministry said.

The ministry emphasized that mine action is a fundamental element of sustainable peace and plays an important role in post-conflict recovery.

“Mine clearance not only enables the safe and dignified return of former internally displaced persons to their homes, but also makes an important contribution to the recovery of conflict-affected areas and communities, as well as ensuring socio-economic development,” it said.

The ministry also welcomed the resolution's focus on the interlinkages between mine action, peace and the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals.

“Mine clearance is also important for ensuring more effective adaptation to climate-related risks. In this regard, we consider it important that the resolution contributes to developing and deepening understanding of the link between mine action and adaptation to climate risks in the context of human rights,” the ministry said.

The scale of casualties caused by mines once again demonstrates the need to mobilize stronger international support, partnerships and sustainable financing for mine action and victim assistance, according to the ministry.

It welcomed the Human Rights Council's call on member states to increase financing for mine clearance and victim assistance, including through alternative sources of financing and public-private partnerships.

“Azerbaijan once again emphasizes the importance of strengthening international cooperation, solidarity and sustained support in addressing the mine threat and highly values the contribution of mine action to the protection of human rights and the promotion of sustainable peace and development,” the ministry said.