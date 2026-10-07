MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DALEVILLE, VA, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

New Belgium Brewing Opens Daleville Liquid Center

(DALEVILLE, VA – October 7, 2026) - New Belgium Brewing is opening a new Liquid Center at its Daleville production facility. Open to the public on November 6, 2026, the space will welcome locals, visitors, and coworkers to gather over world-class beer and sweeping views of the Blue Ridge Mountains. The Liquid Center will offer New Belgium favorites, including the Voodoo Ranger portfolio, Fat Tire, and La Folie, alongside rotating small-batch brews, available on draft and for purchase.

In addition to its award-winning beer selection, the Liquid Center will regularly host local food trucks during operating hours Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, 2-8 pm, and Saturday and Sunday 12-8 pm.

"This project has been several years in the making, and it's incredibly rewarding to create another space where guests and coworkers can connect over great beer,” said Sterling Riethman, Chief Communications and External Relations.“Our hospitality team is the best in the business, and we're excited to see how the Daleville team makes this space their own while creating memorable experiences for the community."

New Belgium purchased the Daleville brewery site in 2023, utilizing its production capabilities to support national distribution. With the opening of the Liquid Center, the Daleville brewery becomes the third New Belgium hospitality space with its other locations in Fort Collins, Colorado and Asheville, North Carolina. New Belgium also owns and operates Bell's Eccentric Cafe in Kalamazoo, Michigan, following the acquisition of Bell's Brewery in 2021.

Since acquiring the Daleville facility, New Belgium has contributed more than $175,000 to nonprofits across Western Virginia, supporting initiatives focused on food access, wellness resources, affordable housing, land and water stewardship, local schools, and similar programs. These investments reflect New Belgium's belief that business success and community wellbeing go hand in hand, and its ongoing commitment to helping the Daleville community thrive for years to come.

The Liquid Center is located at 555 International Pkwy, Daleville, VA, off Route 220, in the Greenfield Recreation Park area. To learn more and stay up to date on Liquid Center events, visit and follow along at @newbelgium_dvl.

About New Belgium Brewing

New Belgium Brewing is a leading US premium adult beverage company, known for its iconic portfolio and unique approach to business. Founded in a Fort Collins, CO basement in 1991, New Belgium has grown into one of the most successful breweries in the country, known for Voodoo Ranger IPA, Fat Tire Ale, Bell's Two Hearted IPA, Oberon Ale, an award-winning wood cellar program, and much more. Over the past three decades, New Belgium's Human Powered Business model of caring for people, protecting the environment, and owning its impact has remained consistent, and guided its business practices. This ethos continues today and has enabled New Belgium to reach many significant milestones over the past three decades including becoming the first craft brewery to become a certified B CorpTM still in operation, developing the first carbon-neutral beer in Fat Tire, and much more.

New Belgium expanded to Asheville, NC, in 2016, Daleville, VA, in 2023, and acquired Bell's Brewery, in Kalamazoo, MI in 2021. New Belgium took over the US production and distribution of Kirin Ichiban in 2025. To learn more about New Belgium, visit and to learn more about Bell's, visit .

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