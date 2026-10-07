Sunstone Credit Launches Flex Loan To Help HVAC, Roofing, Energy Performance, And EV Charging Contractors Close More Deals



Flex gives commercial contractors embedded financing to close deals faster, win more bids and sell larger projects.

Features include credit decisions in under a week, financing from $25,000 to $6 million, terms up to 15 years, no real estate liens, and upfront funding available at contract signing. Complements Sunstone's existing commercial solar and energy storage loan product offering.



NEW YORK, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunstone Credit, a commercial loan platform, today launched Flex, a new financing product for energy-related projects like HVAC, roofing, energy performance, and EV charging. Flex gives commercial contractors a turnkey sales tool to close more jobs and offer customers flexible payment options without the challenges of traditional bank financing.

Sunstone Credit's commercial financing platform is already trusted by more than 1,000 solar contractor partners nationwide. Flex extends the reach of that platform beyond solar, offering a simpler way to finance a wider range of energy-related projects for commercial property owners, including multifamily, HOAs, religious institutions, and nonprofits.

Contractors can expect the following benefits from Flex:



Flexible Terms: Loan offerings cover project sizes from $25,000 to $6,000,000, with fixed, competitive rates and terms up to 15 years.

Direct, Timely, Upfront Payments: Contractors are paid promptly and directly, so customers can't take their approval elsewhere. A portion of the funding is available upfront to order materials and start jobs.

No Property Liens: Financing requires no liens against the customer's real estate, eliminating a major point of friction for commercial property owners.

Fast Decisions: Most credit decisions are delivered in less than one week, keeping sales momentum moving. Hands-Off Application for Contractors: Contractors send their customers an online application link, and Sunstone's team handles the documentation, follow-up, and processing directly.



“Sunstone already has a thriving commercial solar finance business, with more than $2 billion in loan applications since inception, and we're excited to bring the same model to HVAC, roofing, energy performance, EV charging, and other energy-related projects,” said Josh Goldberg, Co-Founder & CEO of Sunstone Credit.

“Too often, mission-critical projects get delayed or canceled because of budget and cash flow constraints. We're helping contractors win more bids and helping their customers get projects done without the friction of traditional financing.”

Why HVAC, Roofing, Energy Performance, and EV Charging Contractors Need Financing to Offer Customers

Commercial contractors routinely work with business owners who want to finance increasingly costly energy-related building projects (commercial construction inputs are up 56.4% since February 2020). Without financing to offer, contractors face a tough choice: lose the job, or ask the customer to find financing on their own, which they may or may not be able to do. Even when a customer does secure bank financing, it can take months to close, requires complex paperwork, and often comes with onerous terms, such as liens on the property. Either way, projects stall or fall through.

Sunstone Credit's Flex solves this problem with a turnkey, embedded financing product that helps customers avoid the inconvenience and uncertainty of finding a lender and gives contractors an advantage over competitors that do not offer financing.

With project sizes up to $6 million and terms up to 15 years, Flex also makes larger scopes of work easier for customers to approve. This empowers contractors can expand a roof repair into a full replacement, upgrade an HVAC project to higher-end equipment, or add battery storage or EV charging to an existing system.

To offer financing through Sunstone, contractors first complete a streamlined, online partner application. Once approved, the onboarding process is simple, and contractors can start offering financing options to customers within 24 hours.

To join the Sunstone partner network, apply online or email ... for more information.

About Sunstone Credit

Sunstone Credit is on a mission to fully equip commercial contractors with easy and affordable financing for their customers' energy-related projects. Sitting at the intersection of energy, finance, and technology, Sunstone has built a best-in-class, AI-driven platform and partnered with leading financial institutions to give contractors nationwide access to straightforward loan products they can offer their customers for projects like solar, storage, HVAC, roofing, energy performance, and EV charging, with flexible terms and a streamlined application process. For contractors, that means winning more bids. For their customers, it means mission-critical jobs get done, not delayed or dropped. Learn more at sunstonecredit.com.

CONTACT: Media Contact: Marcie Waters...