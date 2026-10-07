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Make Mealtime Easier With These Air Fryer Recipes


2026-10-07 10:33:00
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Feature Impact) When busy weeknights begin to make dinners feel more like a race against the clock than a chance to slow down, families need meals that come together quickly without defaulting to takeout. One solution may already be sitting on your counter: an air fryer.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

Air fryers are now found in 7 of 10 American homes, according to new consumer research from the National Frozen and Refrigerated Foods Association, but consumers are still learning how to use them beyond dinner, despite nearly 9 in 10 owners saying they'd like to discover more ways to get the most from their air fryer.

Nearly two-thirds (65%) of air fryer users said the appliance is faster than their oven, making it a convenient solution for everything from quick breakfasts and lunches to snacks and weeknight dinners. With the added convenience encouraging users to eat at home more often, air fryers can also help stretch the family food budget.

If you're looking to get more from your air fryer, start by thinking beyond dinner. Frequent users treat air fryers as an all-day essential, putting them to work for breakfast, quick lunches, after-school snacks and beyond. Look for frozen and refrigerated products that include air fryer directions on the packaging, such as frozen potatoes and vegetables, then visit Easy Home Meals for even more recipe inspiration.

Whether you're cooking for a busy weeknight or simply looking to try something new, recipes like Air Fryer Butternut Squash and Chorizo Tacos and Air Fryer Chicken Katsu Bowls can help you get more from your air fryer while bringing fresh flavors to the table.

For more air fryer recipes, tips and inspiration for every meal occasion, visit EasyHomeMeals.com.

Air Fryer Butternut Squash and Chorizo Tacos
Recipe courtesy of Easy Home Meals
Total time: 15-30 minutes
Servings: 1-4

1 pound fresh chorizo sausage links
1 pound frozen, diced butternut squash
1 tablespoon olive oil
kosher salt, to taste
freshly ground black pepper, to taste
12 flour tortillas (6 inches)
1/2 cup crumbled queso fresco
1/4 cup pickled red onions
chopped fresh cilantro, for garnish

Preheat air fryer to 400 F 5 minutes. Place chorizo and butternut squash in even layer in air fryer basket. Drizzle with olive oil and toss to coat. Season with salt and pepper, to taste. Air-fry 10-14 minutes, flipping sausage and butternut squash halfway through, until chorizo's internal temperature reaches 160 F and vegetables are tender.

Transfer sausage to cutting board. Cut into 1/4-inch slices. Top tortillas with sausage and butternut squash. Garnish with queso fresco, pickled red onions and cilantro.

Air Fryer Chicken Katsu Bowls
Recipe courtesy of Easy Home Meals
Total time: 15-30 minutes
Servings: 1-4

1/4 cup ketchup
1/4 cup Worcestershire sauce
1 tablespoon molasses
1 1/2 teaspoons soy sauce
1 1/2 teaspoons sugar
1 clove garlic, finely grated
2 frozen, breaded chicken breast cutlets
1 bag (10.8 ounces) frozen California blend vegetables, such as broccoli, cauliflower and carrots
1 tablespoon olive oil
kosher salt, to taste
freshly ground black pepper, to taste
1 microwavable bag (8.5 ounces) jasmine rice, prepared and kept warm
1 cup shredded purple cabbage
1/2 cup shelled edamame
toasted sesame seeds, for garnish
chopped green onions, for garnish

In small bowl, combine ketchup, Worcestershire sauce, molasses, soy sauce, sugar and garlic. Set aside.

Preheat air-fryer to 400 F 5 minutes. Place chicken cutlets in even layer in air-fryer basket. Arrange vegetables in even layer around chicken cutlets. Drizzle vegetables with oil and season with salt and pepper, to taste. Cook 10-15 minutes, flipping cutlets halfway through, until lightly browned and crisp and vegetables are tender. Slice chicken cutlets.

Divide prepared rice evenly between bowls. Top with chicken cutlets, vegetables, cabbage and edamame. Garnish with sesame seeds and green onions. Serve with ketchup mixture.

About Feature Impact
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CONTACT: Michael French...

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