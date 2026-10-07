Make Mealtime Easier With These Air Fryer Recipes
|1
|pound fresh chorizo sausage links
|1
|pound frozen, diced butternut squash
|1
|tablespoon olive oil
|kosher salt, to taste
|freshly ground black pepper, to taste
|12
|flour tortillas (6 inches)
|1/2
|cup crumbled queso fresco
|1/4
|cup pickled red onions
|chopped fresh cilantro, for garnish
Preheat air fryer to 400 F 5 minutes. Place chorizo and butternut squash in even layer in air fryer basket. Drizzle with olive oil and toss to coat. Season with salt and pepper, to taste. Air-fry 10-14 minutes, flipping sausage and butternut squash halfway through, until chorizo's internal temperature reaches 160 F and vegetables are tender.
Transfer sausage to cutting board. Cut into 1/4-inch slices. Top tortillas with sausage and butternut squash. Garnish with queso fresco, pickled red onions and cilantro.
Air Fryer Chicken Katsu Bowls
Recipe courtesy of Easy Home Meals
Total time: 15-30 minutes
Servings: 1-4
|1/4
|cup ketchup
|1/4
|cup Worcestershire sauce
|1
|tablespoon molasses
|1 1/2
|teaspoons soy sauce
|1 1/2
|teaspoons sugar
|1
|clove garlic, finely grated
|2
|frozen, breaded chicken breast cutlets
|1
|bag (10.8 ounces) frozen California blend vegetables, such as broccoli, cauliflower and carrots
|1
|tablespoon olive oil
|kosher salt, to taste
|freshly ground black pepper, to taste
|1
|microwavable bag (8.5 ounces) jasmine rice, prepared and kept warm
|1
|cup shredded purple cabbage
|1/2
|cup shelled edamame
|toasted sesame seeds, for garnish
|chopped green onions, for garnish
In small bowl, combine ketchup, Worcestershire sauce, molasses, soy sauce, sugar and garlic. Set aside.
Preheat air-fryer to 400 F 5 minutes. Place chicken cutlets in even layer in air-fryer basket. Arrange vegetables in even layer around chicken cutlets. Drizzle vegetables with oil and season with salt and pepper, to taste. Cook 10-15 minutes, flipping cutlets halfway through, until lightly browned and crisp and vegetables are tender. Slice chicken cutlets.
Divide prepared rice evenly between bowls. Top with chicken cutlets, vegetables, cabbage and edamame. Garnish with sesame seeds and green onions. Serve with ketchup mixture.
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