Make Mealtime Easier With These Air Fryer Recipes

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

Air fryers are now found in 7 of 10 American homes, according to new consumer research from the National Frozen and Refrigerated Foods Association, but consumers are still learning how to use them beyond dinner, despite nearly 9 in 10 owners saying they'd like to discover more ways to get the most from their air fryer.

Nearly two-thirds (65%) of air fryer users said the appliance is faster than their oven, making it a convenient solution for everything from quick breakfasts and lunches to snacks and weeknight dinners. With the added convenience encouraging users to eat at home more often, air fryers can also help stretch the family food budget.

If you're looking to get more from your air fryer, start by thinking beyond dinner. Frequent users treat air fryers as an all-day essential, putting them to work for breakfast, quick lunches, after-school snacks and beyond. Look for frozen and refrigerated products that include air fryer directions on the packaging, such as frozen potatoes and vegetables, then visit Easy Home Meals for even more recipe inspiration.

Whether you're cooking for a busy weeknight or simply looking to try something new, recipes like Air Fryer Butternut Squash and Chorizo Tacos and Air Fryer Chicken Katsu Bowls can help you get more from your air fryer while bringing fresh flavors to the table.

For more air fryer recipes, tips and inspiration for every meal occasion, visit EasyHomeMeals.com.

Air Fryer Butternut Squash and Chorizo Tacos

Recipe courtesy of Easy Home Meals

Total time: 15-30 minutes

Servings: 1-4