Brain & Behavior Research Foundation Awards 180 Young Investigator Grants To Advance Mental Health Research

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Over $12.5 million in two-year awards-selected from 993 applications-will support early-career research across depression, schizophrenia, anxiety, PTSD, addiction, autism, and more

New York, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation (BBRF) today announced the 2026 class of 180 Young Investigator grantees, providing more than $12.5 million in two-year funding to early-career scientists pursuing innovative basic, translational, and clinical research in brain and behavior disorders. Grantees were selected from 993 applications by BBRF's Scientific Council, a volunteer body of 192 leading scientists and clinicians across psychiatry and neuroscience.

“BBRF Young Investigators represent a new generation of researchers who will pioneer breakthroughs in mental health research. We are excited to be able to support the work of these young scientists, who will apply powerful new technologies and insights to understanding, treating, and curing mental illness,” said Jeffrey Borenstein, M.D., President & CEO of the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation.

Addressing urgent needs across mental illnesses

The 2026 awards span a broad range of psychiatric illnesses. More than half of the projects (52%) are relevant to depression or schizophrenia, with significant numbers also addressing anxiety disorders, addiction and substance-use disorders, autism spectrum disorders, PTSD, bipolar disorder, ADHD, OCD, and suicide prevention. More than 30 projects-about one in six-focus on prenatal brain development or childhood and adolescence, reflecting growing attention to the early biological and environmental roots of mental illness.

Among the approaches being explored are new treatments for postpartum depression, including ways to extend the benefits of rapid-acting therapies; studies of psychedelic compounds such as psilocybin and 5-MeO-DMT; non-invasive brain stimulation for depression and other disorders; and research into how early-life stress may shape later risk for mental illness.

Research mix and global reach

The 2026 Young Investigator class reflects BBRF's unique role in seeding high-potential ideas early in scientists' careers. Because individual projects may span multiple categories, the research portfolio includes:



88% of grants support basic research-the foundation for future progress

24% support research on next-generation therapies

17% advance diagnostic tools and early intervention 3% focus on new technologies

Grantees represent a global community, with 79% based in the U.S. and 21% from 15 other countries.

“BBRF Young Investigator grants fund groundbreaking research aimed at reducing suffering in people with mental illness,” said Judith M. Ford, Ph.D., President of the BBRF Scientific Council and Co-Chair of the Young Investigator Grant Selection Committee.“These early-career scientists are pushing the boundaries in basic and clinical research to establish new approaches to early prediction, prevention, and intervention and to develop next-generation therapies that offer hope for those with brain and behavior illnesses.”

A full list and summaries of the 2026 Young Investigator projects are available in BBRF's 2026 Young Investigator Grants booklet.

About the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation

The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation (BBRF) awards research grants to develop improved treatments, cures, and methods of prevention for mental illness. These illnesses include addiction, ADHD, anxiety, autism, bipolar disorder, borderline personality disorder, depression, eating disorders, OCD, PTSD, and schizophrenia, as well as research on suicide prevention. Since 1987, the Foundation has awarded more than $487 million to fund more than 5,900 leading scientists around the world. 100% of every dollar donated for research is invested in research. BBRF operating expenses are covered by separate foundation grants. BBRF is the producer of the Emmy®-nominated public television series Healthy Minds with Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein , which aims to remove the stigma of mental illness and demonstrate that with help, there is hope.

CONTACT: Myrna Manners Brain & Behavior Research Foundation (718) 986-7255...