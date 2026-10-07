Dubai-Built Myndlab Goes Global Following Beta, With US Emerging As Its Largest User Market

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AI app builder moves from GCC-focused beta to official global launch at Ai Everything Abu Dhabi

Dubai, UAE, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



US now accounts for 55% of Myndlab's users, emerging as its largest market following an initially GCC-focused beta

Enables builders, creators and founders to move from idea to working software without writing code, reducing the technical barriers traditionally involved in building software

Official launch introduces mobile app generation and no-code design, alongside a redesigned user experience Built beyond prototyping, Myndlab gives users full ownership and control to export, deploy, adapt and scale what they create

Myndlab, the Dubai-built AI app builder developed by Permus Software House, today announced its official global launch at Ai Everything Abu Dhabi, marking its expansion from a GCC-focused open beta to an official launch for users worldwide. The launch follows five months of beta testing that saw Myndlab's user base expand beyond its initial regional focus, with the US emerging as the platform's largest market.

When Myndlab entered open beta in May 2026, early adoption was concentrated primarily across the UAE and Saudi Arabia. As the beta progressed, international demand accelerated, with the US today accounting for 55% of Myndlab's user base, followed by 35% in the UAE and 7% across Europe. The shift helped shape Myndlab's move towards a global audience, while beta usage provided the team with insight into how users across different markets were building with AI and where they needed greater flexibility beyond initial application generation.

“What the beta reinforced for us is that the challenge is universal: people have ideas they want to act on, but turning those ideas into working software still requires time, technical resources and often several different tools,” said Bindesh Vijayan, Co-Founder and CTO of Myndlab.“Whether it is someone building for the first time, a small business without a large technical team or a product team looking to move faster, the goal is the same: make the journey from idea to software much more direct. This launch gives users a more complete path to build, test, iterate, deploy and scale what they create.”

At its core, Myndlab is designed to reduce the distance between having an idea and being able to execute it. Users describe what they want to build through typed or spoken natural-language prompts in English or Arabic, with Myndlab managing the underlying technical complexity and generating the frontend, backend and database together. A first live preview can be produced in approximately one minute, allowing users to begin building and testing ideas without first needing to write code or assemble a traditional development team.

The official launch expands what users can create and do within Myndlab. The platform is introducing mobile application generation, allowing users to build for iOS and Android alongside websites and web applications, as well as a redesigned UI and UX that simplifies the journey from the initial prompt through to building and refining an application.

The launch also introduces a new no-code design module, expanding the ways users can create within Myndlab. The new capability allows users to create and refine visual designs without writing code, bringing design and application development into the same platform and reducing the need to move between separate tools throughout the creation process.

Myndlab has also been developed around what happens after an application is generated. Rather than focusing solely on rapid prototyping, the platform generates full-stack software with users retaining ownership of the generated code. One-click project export and two-way GitHub sync allow applications to be moved outside Myndlab, hosted on a user's own infrastructure, continued independently or handed to a development team as requirements evolve.

Together, the new capabilities broaden what users can create within Myndlab and how far they can take an idea without moving between multiple platforms. For non-technical users, this reduces dependence on multiple specialist tools and resources to turn an idea into something tangible; for product and development teams, it can accelerate earlier stages of development and allow technical expertise to be focused on higher-value engineering decisions.

Engineered and headquartered in Dubai, Myndlab's growth during beta reflects the company's broader ambition to build technology from the UAE for a global user base. While its earliest adoption was concentrated in the GCC, the emergence of the US as its largest market has reinforced the global nature of the challenges Myndlab is seeking to address.

Myndlab will officially showcase the platform at Ai Everything Abu Dhabi, at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, on 6 and 7 October 2026, marking the global unveiling of its AI app builder and the company's next phase of growth following the beta period.

The platform and its new launch capabilities will be available to users globally from 6 October 2026 through .

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About Myndlab

Myndlab is an AI app builder developed by Permus Software House, a Dubai-based AI and software company, that turns a single prompt, typed or spoken in English or Arabic, into exportable, full-stack code. Users can create applications and websites that can be exported, customised, and deployed independently with 100% ownership. By generating the frontend, backend, and database together, Myndlab accelerates the journey from concept to deployment, enabling users to move from an idea to working software in significantly less time. Think it. Build it. Own it. Learn more at .

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