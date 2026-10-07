TGS Webcast Details For Q3 2026 Presentation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Oslo, Norway (7 October 2026) - TGS, a leading global provider of energy data and intelligence will release its Q3 2026 results at approximately 07:00 a.m. CEST on 22 October.

CEO Kristian Johansen and CFO Sven Børre Larsen will present the results at 09:00 a.m. CEST on 22 October. The presentation will be webcasted live.

Webcast access and registration are available by copying and pasting the link below into your browser, or use the link on the front page of :



The Q3 2026 earnings release and presentation will be available on and

For more information, visit TGS.com ( or contact:

Bård Stenberg, VP IR & Business Intelligence

Mobile: +47 992 45 235

E-mail:...

TGS provides advanced data and intelligence to companies active in the energy sector. With leading-edge technology and solutions spanning the entire energy value chain, TGS offers a comprehensive range of insights to help clients make better decisions. Our broad range of products and advanced data technologies, coupled with a global, extensive and diverse energy data library, make TGS a trusted partner in supporting the exploration and production of energy resources worldwide. For further information, please visit (