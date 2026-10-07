Assuresoft Earns Great Place To Work® Certification For Fifth Consecutive Year

The AI-powered software engineering company links talent development with stable teams, long-term client partnerships, and recognition for customer service.



SANTA CRUZ DE LA SIERRA, Bolivia, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AssureSoft, an AI-powered nearshore engineering partner that combines AI productivity with the ingenuity, accountability, and craftsmanship of expert Latin American engineers, has earned Great Place to Work® CertificationTM in Bolivia for the fifth consecutive year. The milestone reflects the company's sustained commitment to its employees and the workplace culture that supports stable engineering teams and long-term client relationships.

The Great Place to Work ® Certification is based on employee feedback about their workplace experience. AssureSoft's certification in Bolivia, its main talent hub, follows its inclusion in the Best Workplaces in Latin AmericaTM lists for two years in a row, regional recognitions that provide further context for its investment in workplace culture.

For AssureSoft, investing in people is also an investment in the client experience. The company focuses on developing engineers who build lasting knowledge of clients' products, collaborate closely with their teams, and take ownership as business needs evolve. Team continuity helps preserve that knowledge and sustain working relationships across successive stages of product development.

“Our clients need engineers who understand their business, contribute ideas, and take responsibility for the work,” said Daniel Gumucio, founder and CEO of AssureSoft.“That takes more than technical ability. It takes a workplace where people can keep learning and build lasting careers. This fifth consecutive certification recognizes the culture our team has built and the foundation it provides for long-term client partnerships.”

Client feedback underscores the value of continuity

AssureSoft recorded a client Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 82 in 2025 and currently holds an overall rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Clutch. Its client relationships average more than four years, reflecting a delivery model designed for ongoing collaboration.

Client feedback offers a direct view of that model. In a verified Clutch review, a development director at a cybersecurity company described the AssureSoft team as“remarkably stable” and highlighted its communication skills and cultural alignment. The client also reported consistent delivery over four years, through acquisitions, new platforms, and management changes.

In 2026, AssureSoft was recognized as an IAOP Global Outsourcing 100® All-Star Company, with distinctions in Customer References, Awards & Certifications, Programs for Innovation, and Programs for Social Impact. It also earned recognition as Outsource Partner of the Year in the Software category of the Business Intelligence Group's 2026 Excellence in Customer Service Awards.

Partnering with clients across industries

In 2026, AssureSoft added clients in financial services, healthcare, construction, cybersecurity, physical security, and legal technology. These engagements complement its experience supporting companies in e-commerce, hospitality, and other software-driven industries.

AssureSoft's AI expertise spans building AI capabilities into products, preparing data foundations, automating business workflows, and developing AI-enabled platforms. To support this work, the company invests in continuous technical learning, mentorship, and professional development. Its Digital Academy and AI-First Engineering Learning Program help engineers strengthen practical AI capabilities alongside the technical expertise, critical thinking, and ownership needed to deliver reliable software.

For engineering leaders evaluating these capabilities, AssureSoft offers its free AI-Powered Senior Engineer Checklist, a 30-point framework covering AI judgment, communication, ownership, context and safeguards, output evaluation, and product awareness. The resource helps leaders assess whether senior engineers can turn AI-powered productivity into reliable business value.

About AssureSoft

Founded in 2006, AssureSoft is a nearshore software engineering partner combining AI-powered productivity with the expertise, ingenuity, and accountability of Latin American engineers. The company serves clients in the United States and Canada through staff augmentation, dedicated engineering teams, and end-to-end software development. AssureSoft is ISO/IEC 27001:2022-certified. Learn more at

Media contact

Catalina Soto Pizano

Marketing Operations

...

