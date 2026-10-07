Beacon Hill Technologies Expands Presence With New Bentonville, Arkansas Office

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BENTONVILLE, Ark., Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beacon Hill Technologies has expanded its presence in Northwest Arkansas with the opening of a new office in Bentonville, led by Shelby Moore, Senior Division Director. The new location will support organizations across the region with technology consulting, project delivery support and workforce solutions.

The Bentonville office combines local market expertise with Beacon Hill Technologies' national network and capabilities, helping organizations address evolving business and technology priorities.

"Northwest Arkansas continues to attract innovation, investment and exceptional organizations," said Shelby Moore. "We're excited to establish a local presence and build lasting partnerships that help clients navigate change, achieve their business goals and prepare for future growth."

The expansion reflects Beacon Hill Technologies' continued investment in strategic growth markets and its commitment to helping organizations navigate technology and workforce priorities through consulting and tailored solutions.

About Beacon Hill Technologies

Beacon Hill Technologies helps organizations address technology, workforce and business priorities through technology consulting, project delivery and specialized workforce solutions.

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Shelby Moore - Senior Division Director of Beacon Hill Technologies in Bentonville, Arkansas

CONTACT: Erica Metcalf Beacon Hill 617-747-0119...