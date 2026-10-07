Louisiana Has A New National Voice: Cajun Lifestyle Network Brings South Louisiana To A National Audience

New lifestyle network showcases outdoors, history and traditions of Cajun country, with flagship series Out Da Bayou expanding nationally in November

- Charles R.“Chuck” Bush III, Founder & CEOBATON ROUGE, LA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Cajun Lifestyle Network (CLN), a new national media network dedicated to the people, culture and way of life of South Louisiana, is expanding its reach this fall as its flagship television series, Out Da Bayou, begins national airings on Field & Stream TV and Pursuit Channel in November 2026.The national television expansion introduces a wider audience to a network built around something much larger than a single program: the distinctive South Louisiana lifestyle and the people who live it.CLN showcases food, music, outdoors, travel, history, small towns, traditions and everyday life, giving the people of South Louisiana a platform to tell their own stories while giving audiences across the country a place to discover a culture that has fascinated visitors for generations.“I've lived all over the country, and in all my travels, everyone I've encountered has been enamored with Cajun culture,” said Charles R.“Chuck” Bush III, Founder & CEO of Cajun Lifestyle Network.“We wanted to become the major outlet for bringing that to the public.” A National Platform for South Louisiana StoriesBased in South Louisiana, Cajun Lifestyle Network approaches the region from the inside out. Rather than simply telling audiences about Cajun culture, CLN seeks out the people living it and gives them a platform, and a megaphone, to tell their own stories.Those stories may begin on a fishing boat, around a family table, in a kitchen, at a dance hall, along a small-town main street or anywhere else the traditions of South Louisiana are being lived and passed from one generation to the next.The network's flagship series, Out Da Bayou, hosted and produced by John Jackson, embodies that approach by combining Louisiana outdoor adventures with cooking, local destinations and the people behind them.Beginning in November, Out Da Bayou will air nationally five times each week across Field & Stream TV and Pursuit Channel, providing CLN with a growing national television presence while Out Da Bayou serves as the network's flagship, CLN is being developed as a broad Louisiana lifestyle destination. Additional cooking, outdoor and music programming iscurrently in development, complementing the network's existing television and digital content.More Than TelevisionAt CajunLifestyleNetwork, audiences can watch and discover CLN programming, explore South Louisiana through travel and lifestyle features, find Cajun recipes and food stories, and shop real Louisiana products.CLN also reaches audiences through Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and TikTok, creating an expanding digital community around the people, places and traditions of South Louisiana.Bush believes the network's opportunity extends well beyond people who already know and love Cajun culture.“There's something about South Louisiana that stays with you,” Bush said.“You can come as a visitor, but leave as family. This place becomes part of you.”Cajun Lifestyle Network is starting as a national media destination for Cajun culture and the South Louisiana lifestyle, with a larger ambition: to become America's leading media destination for experiencing the people, stories and way of life of South Louisiana.Discover South Louisiana for yourself at CajunLifestyleNetwork.About Cajun Lifestyle NetworkCajun Lifestyle Network (CLN) is a South Louisiana-based national lifestyle media network showcasing the people, food, music, outdoors, travel, history, traditions and culture of South Louisiana. Through television, digital programming, editorial content and social media, CLN gives audiences across America a place to discover authentic South Louisiana through the people who live it.

Charles R.“Chuck” Bush III

Cajun Lifestyle Network

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Louisiana Has a New National Voice: Cajun Lifestyle Network Brings South Louisiana to a National Audience News Provided By North American Cricket Club October 07, 2026, 14:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Travel & Tourism Industry



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