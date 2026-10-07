New Independent Energy Website Launches Free Tools To Compare Real-World Energy Costs

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Providing consumers with clear, data-based information about energy efficiency, costs, and conservation.

SOUTHAMPTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Energy Primer (theenergyprimer), a self-funded, noncommercial educational website, has officially launched to provide consumers with clear, data-based information about energy efficiency, costs, and conservation.

Free from corporate sponsorships and advertising, the site features a growing collection of interactive energy calculators designed to help individuals make informed decisions about home heating, vehicles, appliances, and everyday energy use.

In an era of conflicting media reports and aggressive marketing of new energy technologies, The Energy Primer focuses on real-world performance, actual energy costs, and practical comparisons. Its goal is to bridge the gap between complicated technical information and the decisions consumers make about their homes, vehicles, and energy use.

“Most energy advice online either oversimplifies the science or hides a sales pitch,” says Craig Issod, founder of The Energy Primer, whose nearly five decades of experience in alternative energy, conservation, and consumer education inform the project.“Government sites may hold accurate data, but it's not distilled or explained.”

Issod entered the alternative-energy field in 1978, initially working with wood and solar heating systems. His businesses eventually expanded into retail, wholesale, importing, and manufacturing. He later founded Hearth, one of the early large-scale consumer information websites devoted to home heating.

“True efficiency isn't just about buying a new appliance; it's about understanding the trade-offs,” Issod says.“The calculators give people a way to plug in their own costs and circumstances and get a clearer picture of the financial and environmental choices involved.”

The Energy Primer includes calculators and educational resources covering topics such as:

- **Home Heating Costs:** Compare the delivered cost of heat from heat pumps, natural gas, propane, heating oil, electric resistance, wood, pellets, and other common heating sources using adjustable energy prices and real-world efficiency assumptions.

- **Vehicle Energy and Fuel Costs:** Compare gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and electric vehicles using factors such as fuel prices, electricity rates, MPG, charging costs, and overall energy efficiency.

- **Water Heating and Household Energy:** Explore the operating costs and efficiency of heat-pump water heaters and other common household energy systems.

- **Energy Myths, FAQs, and Explainers:** Short, accessible articles examining common claims about energy, efficiency, electrification, conservation, and emerging technologies.

The site is designed around a simple principle: give consumers enough information to understand the numbers and allow them to adjust those numbers to reflect their own circumstances.

The Energy Primer is free to use and carries no advertising or paid sponsorships. Its calculators, articles, formulas, and underlying assumptions are provided as an independent educational resource.

To use the calculators and explore the site, visit **theenergyprimer**.

About The Energy Primer

Founded in 2026, The Energy Primer is an independent, self-funded educational website focused on energy literacy, conservation, and practical consumer decision-making. It translates complex energy concepts into understandable articles, comparisons, and interactive calculators that consumers can use to evaluate their own energy choices.

Media Contact

Craig Issod

Email:...

theenergyprimer

Craig Issod

The Energy Primer

+1 413-527-5820

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New Independent Energy Website Launches Free Tools to Compare Real-World Energy Costs News Provided By The Energy Primer October 07, 2026, 14:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Environment



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