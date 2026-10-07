INDIGITAL Earns Netmaker's Independent I3 Validation For NG911 Core Services, Giving Verified Proof Of Interoperability

INDIGITAL: 911 Is Our Calling

Netmaker Communications Labs validated INDIGITAL's ESRP and ECRF on Sept. 3, 2026

- Lynne Houserman, CEO of INDIGITALFORT WAYNE, IN, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Netmaker Communications Labs has validated INDIGITAL's i3-based Emergency Services Routing Proxy (ESRP) and Emergency Call Routing Function (ECRF) with no exceptions and added the company's Next Generation Core Services (NGCS) solution to its NG9-1-1 Interoperability Lab Validated Products List.Netmaker, based in Winchester, Va., completed its interoperability validation on Sept. 3, 2026, and issued its formal validation memorandum on Sept. 10. The memorandum confirms Netmaker Communications Labs' validation of the INDIGITAL, Inc. NCGS with no exceptions for a period of 3 years. The sponsoring agency was Fairfax County, Virginia.The ECRF checks a caller's location against GIS data to find the best ECC to answer the call. The ESRP delivers the call there, rerouting when a center is overwhelmed or offline. Each element's adherence to the NENA i3 standard ensures that calls do not misroute at county lines or fail to transfer to a neighboring agency during mutual aid. Jurisdictions that share borders, as Fairfax County does, depend on that handoff working the same way on both sides.For the evaluation, Netmaker connected directly to INDIGITAL's dedicated NGCS lab environment and tested the ESRP and ECRF against cases based on requirements it developed from the NENA i3 standard and captured log events and network data for independent review."Interoperability is the backbone of the i3 standard, but it only matters if it holds up in the real world," said Lynne Houserman, CEO of INDIGITAL. "Independent testing is a critical tool for 9-1-1 Agencies who are making NGCS vendor selections. As expected, INDIGITAL's solution passed Netmaker's testing with no exceptions gives 911 authorities evidence and confidence before they sign a NGCS contract. Fairfax County's RFP called for independent testing, and we welcomed it."This certification confirms the interoperability INDIGITAL demonstrates every day in the field. In 2024, the company built and tested cross-state mutual aid between Charleston County, SC., and Collier County, FL., two networks running on two different NGCS vendors, with 911 calls answered successfully in both directions.Agencies choosing an NGCS provider don't need to rely on each vendor's own account of its i3 conformance. The Netmaker Validated Products List gives them a reference point: confirmation that a solution has been tested by an independent lab against requirements rooted in the standard. Qualified entities can request the full test report from Netmaker Communications Labs at.... The Netmaker Labs validation memorandum and the Netmaker Labs Validated Products List are available online.About INDIGITALINDIGITAL is a founding force in Next Generation 911 infrastructure. Headquartered in Fort Wayne, Ind., the company designs, deploys, and operates Emergency Services IP Networks (ESInets) and NGCS for 911 authorities and emergency communication centers (ECCs). In 2004, the Indiana Wireless 9-1-1 Advisory Board selected INDIGITAL to build the statewide IN911 Network, and the company has operated 911 networks since. Its solutions are built on the NENA i3 standard and open interfaces. 911 Is Our Calling Learn more at indigital.

Danielle Dentler

INDIGITAL

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INDIGITAL Earns Netmaker's Independent i3 Validation for NG911 Core Services, Giving Verified Proof of Interoperability News Provided By INDIGITAL October 07, 2026, 14:16 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Emergency Services, IT Industry, Natural Disasters, Technology, Telecommunications



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