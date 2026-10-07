Dr. Okah Justin Anyokwu Puts Patients First Ahead Of World Mental Health Day

Avant Interventional Psychiatry highlights the importance of listening, individualized care, and giving patients a voice ahead of World Mental Health Day.

Ahead of World Mental Health Day, Dr. Justin Anyokwu urges care that prioritizes listening, reduces stigma, and gives patients a voice in their treatment.

- Dr. Okah“Justin” Anyokwu

MARIETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / --

MARIETTA, GA - October 7, 2026 - Ahead of World Mental Health Day on October 10, Dr. Okah“Justin” Anyokwu, founder of Avant Interventional Psychiatry, is encouraging a more patient-centered approach to mental health care-one that begins with listening and makes patients active participants in decisions about their treatment.

For Dr. Anyokwu, this means taking time to understand the person behind the symptoms: their experiences, concerns, daily responsibilities, and what they hope to achieve through care.

“Patients should feel comfortable telling us what is working, what is not, and what matters most to them,” said Dr. Anyokwu.“Our role is to bring clinical knowledge to that conversation while respecting the patient's experience. A treatment plan should be something we build together.”

That approach includes explaining treatment options clearly, discussing potential benefits and side effects, welcoming questions, and revisiting decisions as a patient's needs change. Individualized care also means recognizing that people with the same diagnosis may have different priorities, treatment histories, and circumstances.

A patient may want help sleeping through the night, managing responsibilities at work, reconnecting with loved ones, or feeling more present in daily life. Understanding those goals gives patients and providers a shared direction for treatment.

Dr. Anyokwu is also calling for continued efforts to reduce the stigma surrounding mental health care. He encourages families, workplaces, and communities to make room for open, respectful conversations and to respond to people seeking help with compassion.

“No one should feel embarrassed about asking for support or afraid to speak honestly during an appointment,” said Dr. Anyokwu.“We want patients to know their concerns deserve attention and their voice belongs in every conversation about their care.”

Access is another essential part of that message. Dr. Anyokwu encourages providers to ask about practical barriers, including appointment availability, transportation, cost, and competing family or work responsibilities. Identifying these concerns creates an opportunity to discuss options that fit a patient's circumstances, including telepsychiatry when appropriate.

As World Mental Health Day approaches, he is encouraging patients to bring questions to appointments, share their treatment preferences, and speak up when a plan feels difficult to follow. He is also urging providers to make those conversations a routine part of care.

About Avant Interventional Psychiatry

Founded in 2017 by Dr. Okah“Justin” Anyokwu, Avant Interventional Psychiatry is a Georgia-based outpatient mental health practice offering psychiatric care, therapy, telepsychiatry, and interventional treatment services. The practice serves patients through locations in East Cobb, Austell, Fayetteville, and Kennestone.

For more information, visit avantpsychiatry or call 770-694-6349.

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Dr. Okah Justin Anyokwu Puts Patients First Ahead of World Mental Health Day News Provided By AVANT INTERVENTIONAL PSYCHIATRY October 07, 2026, 14:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR



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