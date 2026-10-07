Estrella Insurance Debuts At No. 104 On The 2026 Franchise Times Top 400 List

Miami-based insurance franchisor earns a place among the largest U.S. franchise systems

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Estrella Insurance has debuted at No.104 on the 2026 Franchise Times Top 400, the annual ranking of the largest U.S.-based franchise systems by global systemwide sales. The brand also ranks second among insurance franchises on this year's list.Franchise Times credits Estrella with $774.4 million in systemwide sales and 233 locations at the end of 2025, after a year in which the brand grew its unit count by 7.9%. Estrella has continued to expand in 2026, opening new agencies from Florida and Texas to California and now operating more than 240 locations.Franchise ownership has driven Estrella's growth since the company began franchising in 2008, and today local entrepreneurs own and operate every location.“Seeing Estrella among the largest franchise systems in the country is a proud moment for everyone who has helped build this brand,” said Felipe Martinez, Vice President of Franchise Development of Estrella Insurance.“It shows prospective owners what is possible when they build a business with a brand that has their back.” That support starts with access to more than 100 insurance carriers, which gives owners a wide range of coverage and pricing options for every customer who walks through the door.Many Estrella owners began on the other side of the desk, learning the business as agents or managers in the brand's offices before opening agencies of their own. Ownership allowed them to build on the relationships they had spent years developing with customers and carriers. Some have since become multi-unit owners as their client base expanded, contributing to the sales that earned Estrella its spot on the Top 400.To learn more about ownership opportunities with one of the largest franchise systems in the country, visit .About Estrella InsuranceMiami-based Estrella Insurance is a property and casualty insurance franchisor and a trusted leader among consumers and insurance companies, providing simple, cost-effective solutions across its auto, home, commercial, business, life, and health insurance portfolios. With more than 240 offices across the U.S., Estrella consistently ranks as a top franchise opportunity, including 14 consecutive years on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500, and earned a place on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. Its proven business model allows owners to focus directly on customer support and community engagement. For more information, visit estrellainsurance.

Brianne Badenjki

Ink Link Marketing

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Estrella Insurance Debuts at No. 104 on the 2026 Franchise Times Top 400 List News Provided By Ink Link Marketing October 07, 2026, 14:29 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Insurance Industry, World & Regional



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