Vista Drone Cleaning Publishes Cost And Time Data From Three Florida Projects

A Vista Drone Cleaning drone washes the facade of Miramar Centre II, a four-story Class A office in Miramar, Florida.

Water-fed pole window cleaning on the Belmont Village Coral Gables high-rise, part of a 130,000+ sq ft exterior project completed in seven days.

Before and after: the amenity courtyard pergola and facade at Belmont Village Coral Gables, cleaned without lifts, scaffolding or rope access.

130,000+ sq ft in seven days at $0.20/sq ft, a Class A office in 48 hours at ~29% below traditional pricing, all without scaffolding or boom lifts.

- Eliot De Paz, Owner, Vista Drone Cleaning

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Vista Drone Cleaning, a South Florida exterior cleaning company that uses drones to wash commercial building facades and windows, has published cost and time data from three completed projects in Coral Gables, Miramar and Fort Lauderdale. The case studies give property managers, HOA boards and building owners measured figures on project size, time on site and price compared with traditional access methods such as scaffolding, boom lifts and rope access.

The largest project covered more than 130,000 square feet of exterior at Belmont Village Senior Living in Coral Gables, a luxury high-rise, including the facade, windows and floor surfaces. The work was completed in seven days at a delivered price of $0.20 per square foot, all in, with no lifts, scaffolding, swing stages or rope access and zero closures. The property has since asked Vista back on a twice-yearly schedule.

At Miramar Centre II, a four-story Class A office building in the 93-acre Miramar Centre Corporate Park, the job for Workspace Property Trust was confirmed on a Monday afternoon and had to be finished before a tenant walkthrough that Thursday. Vista completed a full exterior building wash in 48 hours, combining drone facade cleaning with water-fed poles and a ground crew. The project came in roughly 29 percent below traditional pricing for the same scope, and about $5,000, or roughly 42 percent, below a competing bid the client was holding. Placed on a recurring schedule, a job like this lands at roughly 50 percent below traditional pricing, because the maintenance discount compounds on top of the initial savings.

The third project, Cypress Plaza in Fort Lauderdale, shows that not every building needs a drone. Every window, every facade elevation and the entrance concrete of the three-story, 40,000 square foot office were cleaned in a single day from the ground, using a soft-wash rig and water-fed poles. The client has since moved to an annual maintenance agreement.

On taller buildings, the cleaning drone is tethered to a ground rig that supplies water and cleaning solution, while the aircraft itself runs on batteries that are swapped on the ground. Each staging position reaches up to 200 feet, about 18 stories, and taller towers are handled by staging from podiums, setbacks or the roof. Rinse water passes through carbon filtration, reverse osmosis and de-ionization to 0 ppm dissolved solids, so glass dries without spotting. Vista's pilots hold FAA Part 107 certification, and the company carries $2 million in liability insurance.

"Property managers ask the same three questions: how long will it take, will tenants be disrupted, and what will it cost compared with a lift or a scaffold," said Eliot De Paz, owner of Vista Drone Cleaning. "Publishing real projects with real numbers answers those questions before the first site visit."

Vista prices commercial work at $0.12 to $0.25 per square foot, with a fixed price issued after a free site survey. Larger projects receive lower rates: at 40,000 square feet and above the range is $0.12 to $0.20, so a 40,000 square foot facade typically prices at $4,800 to $8,000. Compared with scaffolding or boom-lift access, the method typically costs 30 to 60 percent less, and buildings on a recurring maintenance schedule receive a further 20 to 30 percent off each visit. Alongside facade work, the company provides high-rise window cleaning, roof cleaning, parking garage cleaning and concrete sealing across Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties.

The full write-ups, including before-and-after photography and project timelines, are available on the company's published case studies page.

About Vista Drone Cleaning

Vista Drone Cleaning is a Florida exterior cleaning company based in North Miami Beach, founded in 2025. It cleans commercial facades, windows, roofs, parking garages and solar arrays using FAA-registered drones, water-fed poles and ground rigs, without scaffolding, boom lifts, swing stages or rope access. More information is available at vistadronecleaning.

Eliot De Paz

Vista Drone Cleaning

+1 786-292-3637

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Vista Drone Cleaning Publishes Cost and Time Data From Three Florida Projects News Provided By Vista Drone Cleaning October 07, 2026, 14:29 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Companies, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology



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