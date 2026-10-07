Seva Sankalp Yatra Culminates Across Vadnagar And Varanasi, Marking 25 Years Of PM Modi's Public Service

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 7 (IANS) The 'Seva Sankalp Yatra', from Vadnagar to Varanasi and Varanasi to Vadnagar, which began on September 17 to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday and also the completion of his 25 years as head of government, culminated on Wednesday, with grand closing ceremonies held at both places - Varanasi and Vadnagar.

The culmination ceremony in Varanasi was addressed by BJP National President Nitin Nabin, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and BJYM national president Hemang Joshi.

The 'Seva Yatris' who travelled from Vadnagar to Varanasi, carrying sacred water from the rivers of Gujarat, offered 'Jalabhishek' at the Kashi Vishwanath Dham and sought blessings of Lord Vishwanath.

The 21-day Yatra, organised with the spirit of 'Seva', traversed 20 routes across the country, carrying the message of service, social responsibility and nation-building. On October 7, all 20 Yatra routes successfully reached their respective destinations, marking the completion of the nationwide campaign.

The closing ceremony at Vadnagar, PM Modi's birthplace, was attended and addressed by Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Gujarat Deputy CM Harsh Sanghavi and BJP National office-bearer V.D. Sharma.

The Seva Yatris, who embarked on a journey from Varanasi to Vadnagar, carrying sacred water from the rivers of Uttar Pradesh, offered it at Hatkeshwar Mahadev Mandir in Vadnagar, completing the spiritual connection between the two sacred destinations.

BJYM national president Hemang Joshi said,“The Seva Sankalp Yatra has given powerful expression to the spirit of Seva that Prime Minister Narendra Modi demonstrated throughout his 25 years of public life. For every BJYM Karyakarta, Seva must remain the core sentiment of life, serving society, respecting our cultural heritage and contributing to the building of a Viksit Bharat.”

During the month-long programme, the 'yatris' also participated in extensive social service activities including tree plantation, cleanliness drives, water conservation, Gau Seva, service at old-age homes, beneficiary interactions and organ donation pledges.

These initiatives ensured that the Yatra was not merely a journey across geographical distances, but a movement that touched communities and translated the spirit of Seva into meaningful action.

The Seva Sankalp Yatra concluded with a message that continues beyond the Yatra itself:“Seva is not a one-time campaign, but a lifelong commitment.”