'Attempting To Spread Anarchy In Delhi': BJP Chief Nabin Attacks Rahul Gandhi On Protests Against CEC

MENAFN - IANS) Varanasi, Oct 7 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Nitin Nabin on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on the Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi, accusing him and other opposition leaders of "attempting to spread anarchy" in Delhi.

The BJP Chief's remarks were in reference to the INDIA bloc's protest, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the conduct of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Addressing a gathering in Varanasi, Nabin said: "Given the way the opposition leaders in this country are functioning today-aligning with certain anti-social elements amid an atmosphere of anarchy-I want to state clearly, the people of India will never allow your objectives and intentions to succeed, because you have only cared about those who have been usurping the rights of the people here."

Targeting Rahul Gandhi, the BJP Chief said: "The way you are attempting to spread anarchy in Delhi by leveraging certain anti-social elements, I want to tell the Leader of the Opposition (Rahul Gandhi) that the people of India will never allow those infiltrators, whose rights you advocate for, to secure any rights here."

Nabin questioned the LoP, saying: "Who are you concerned about? Whose battle are you fighting?"

"If the names of the infiltrators are removed through the SIR, and for that you question the country's democracy, then, in reality, the biggest question mark is raised against 'you'," the BJP Chief said while directly addressing the Opposition.

He asserted, saying: "I can say with confidence that the people of India will deliver a fitting reply to this anarchic mindset and thinking."

Nabin made the remarks while addressing a felicitation ceremony for participants of the Seva Sankalp Yatra at Sampurnanand Sanskrit Vishwavidyalaya in Varanasi.

Meanwhile, several INDIA bloc leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were detained by the police earlier on Wednesday, while attempting to head to the national capital's Jantar Mantar to continue their agitation against the CEC for the second consecutive day.

On Tuesday, the INDIA bloc MPs tried to push open the gates of the Akashvani Bhawan, after being stopped by security personnel while marching towards the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and other opposition leaders were briefly detained by police while being removed after more than nine hours of agitation at the premises of the All India Radio (AIR).