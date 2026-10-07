'80 Pc To NDA, 20 Pc To PDA': CM Yogi Adityanath's Swipe At SP Ahead Of 2027 UP Polls

MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, Oct 7 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday took a jibe at the Samajwadi Party (SP), saying that the Rajya Sabha polls in the state have depicted that the results of the upcoming Assembly elections will come down to "80 per cent for the NDA and 20 per cent for the PDA".

This comes a day after the Samajwadi Party chose to field two candidates for the Rajya Sabha polls, paving the way for its two candidates and the BJP's eight candidates to win unopposed.

Addressing a gathering in Lucknow, CM Adityanath said: "The Rajya Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh have depicted what the results of the Assembly polls are going to be. The fight has again come to 80-20."

"80 per cent (of seats) to the NDA and 20 per cent to PDA," the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister remarked.

"You are about to witness what is going to be the condition of the PDA," he said, while taking a jibe at the Samajwadi Party's acronym "PDA".

SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav had coined the term 'PDA', which, according to the party, stands for 'Pichhda' (Backward classes), 'Dalit', and 'Alpsankhyak' (Minorities).

On Tuesday, Akhilesh Yadav, in a post on social media platform X, said: "Now our eyes are not on three, but on 403."

His remark is being viewed in reference to the SP choosing not to field a third candidate for elections to the Upper House of the Parliament, despite intending to do so earlier.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath made the remarks while addressing the 'Seva Jyoti Yatra - Vikasit Bharat Sankalp Sabha' at Patel Park in Lucknow's Hazratganj.

Speaking at the occasion, the Chief Minister hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 25 years of public service, describing it as a historic journey from a small village in Gujarat to the global stage, saying the milestone was a matter of pride for every Indian.

"Today is a day of pride for every Indian, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is completing 25 years of dedicated public service. On this occasion, on behalf of the people of Uttar Pradesh, I extend my heartfelt congratulations and greetings to the Prime Minister. I also extend my heartfelt congratulations to all the people of the state and every party (BJP) worker on this momentous occasion," CM Adityanath said.

He mentioned that Prime Minister Modi had completed 25 years of continuous service, first as the Chief Minister of Gujarat and subsequently as the Prime Minister of India.