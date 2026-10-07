'Convert To Islam': Kanpur Man Arrested After Thai Woman Says He Took Rs 55 Lakh, Pressured Her To Convert

A man in Kanpur has been accused of cheating a Thai woman after marriage, pressuring her to convert to Islam and assaulting her. She claims she spent around Rs 55 lakh on two sports bikes for him and later sought the money back.

A Thai woman has accused a Kanpur tannery businessman of cheating her after their marriage and pressuring her to convert to Islam if she wanted to live with him in India. She has also alleged that she was assaulted when she objected to the demand.

दिनांक 06.10.2026 को एक थाईलैंड की नागरिक महिला थाना अनवरगंज क्षेत्र में आईं और एक व्यक्ति पर सोशल मीडिया के माध्यम से मित्रता कर विवाह का झांसा देकर लगभग ₹60 लाख लेने तथा बाद में संपर्क समाप्त करने का आरोप लगाया। महिला द्वारा मारपीट एवं धर्म परिवर्तन के लिए दबाव बनाए जाने के आरोप भी लगाए गए हैं।

महिला की शिकायत के आधार पर थाना अनवरगंज पर सुसंगत धाराओं में अभियोग पंजीकृत कर नामजद अभियुक्त को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है। प्रकरण में अग्रिम विधिक कार्रवाई की जा रही है तथा महिला द्वारा बताए गए धनराशि संबंधी तथ्यों का भी परीक्षण एवं सत्यापन किया जा रहा है।

बाइट- पुलिस उपायुक्त सेंट्रल, श्री अतुल श्रीवास्तव

- POLICE COMMISSIONERATE KANPUR NAGAR (@kanpurnagarpol) October 6, 2026

#कानपुर

#थाईलैंड की महिला से निकाह कर ₹60 लाख #ठगी कर धर्म परिवर्तन का दबाव

#इंस्टाग्राम से हुई थी #महिला की आरोपी इरफान से पहचान

आरोपी #इरफान मारपीट और धर्म परिवर्तन के आरोप में #गिरफ्तार

#Kanpur

#UpCrime

#Thailand

#Instagram

#FraudCase

#CrimeNews

#PoliceAction

#UPNews

#KanpurNews

#Irfan

#ReligiousConversion

#MarriageCase

#NewsFlash

@kanpurnagarpol

@Uppolice

- Goldy Srivastav (@GoldySrivastav) October 7, 2026

कानपुर में थाई महिला से 60 लाख की ठगी का आरोप! थाईलैंड की महिला ने अनवरगंज निवासी मो. इरफान पर शादी के बाद व्यापार के नाम पर करीब 60 लाख रुपये लेने और रकम वापस मांगने पर धर्म परिवर्तन का दबाव बनाने का आरोप लगाया है। बाद में उसे पता चला आरोपी के पहले से शादीशुदा है।

#Kanpur Shyam Tiwari (@Shyamtiwariknp) October 6, 2026

The woman, identified as Upsorn, approached Additional DCP East Shiva Singh in Kanpur on Tuesday and submitted her complaint. She alleged that she had spent around Rs 55 lakh on two expensive sports bikes for Mohammad Irfan during their relationship.

According to Upsorn, she began asking Irfan to return the money after he started distancing himself from her. She alleged that he initially avoided her calls and later stopped communicating with her altogether.

Upsorn, who is from Thailand, told police that she runs a restaurant business there. Irfan used to travel to Thailand for business, and the two became acquainted through social media.

Their meetings continued and, according to Upsorn, they remained in contact for around four years. She said they eventually married two years ago in accordance with Thai traditions.

The woman reportedly showed police photographs, wedding cards and other documents related to the marriage. She also produced pictures of rings that she said were specially made with both their names and exchanged during the wedding.

Upsorn claimed that after the marriage, she wanted Irfan to live with her. However, she alleged that his attitude changed and that he told her she would have to accept Islam and wear a burqa if she wanted to stay with him in India.

She said she refused to change her religion.

Upsorn alleged that after she refused to convert, she started asking Irfan to return the money she had spent on him. According to her complaint, he kept delaying the repayment before eventually cutting off contact.

She said Irfan returned to India in February 2026. At first, he allegedly told her that he was unwell. However, she claimed that communication later stopped completely.

#WATCH | Kanpur, UP: Kanpur Police arrested a man after a woman from Thailand allegedly accused him of assault, pressuring her to convert her religion, and defrauding her of Rs 60 lakh.

DCP Central, Atul Kumar Srivastava, says, "This concerns a female Thai national who arrived here this afternoon. She alleges that she befriended a man named Irfan on social media; he later visited Thailand, where he deceived her by claiming to be unmarried and subsequently married her. She further alleges that he swindled her out of approximately Rs 60 lakh. When she later attempted to sever ties, she tracked him down and arrived at his home in Kanpur today. The woman alleges that upon her arrival, she was physically assaulted. She discovered that he was already married and had several children. She also claims that Irfan pressured her to convert her religion, stating that he would not continue their marital life unless she did so. Based on this information, a case has been registered at the Anwar Ganj police station under the relevant sections of the law. The accused has been arrested. A detailed inquiry and investigation are currently underway. The facts of the case are being ascertained. Further legal action will be taken based on any additional facts that emerge." (06.10)

- ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2026

After repeated attempts to contact him failed, Upsorn travelled to Kanpur on Monday with an acquaintance. She then went to Irfan's house on Latouche Road.

It was there, she claimed, that she discovered Irfan was already married and had three children.

According to the woman's complaint, Irfan initially refused to recognise her when she reached his house. She alleged that he later acknowledged knowing her, but an argument followed.

Upsorn has alleged that Irfan again pressured her over conversion and that she was beaten and verbally abused when she objected.

After the incident, she approached police officials along with lawyer Mehtab Ali and submitted details of her allegations.

The police have now registered a case against Irfan based on her complaint. DCP Central Atul Kumar Srivastava said the case includes allegations related to fraud, assault and pressure to convert. Police are investigating the matter.

Rs 55 lakh spent on two sports bikes, woman claims

One of the main allegations concerns two expensive sports bikes.

Upsorn told police that Irfan was fond of luxury cars and sports motorcycles. She claimed that she paid for bikes on two of his birthdays.

According to her, around Rs 21 lakh was paid for the first bike and approximately Rs 34 lakh for the second. Together, she claimed, the two motorcycles cost around Rs 55 lakh.

Irfan has reportedly posted videos of himself with expensive bikes on social media. His Instagram account, identified as "M Ek Vlogge", is said to contain videos related to buying and riding motorcycles in Kanpur.

Upsorn also claimed that Irfan owns three expensive cars.

Upsorn told police that she runs a restaurant and canteen business in Thailand. She alleged that she eventually ran short of money while continuing to spend on Irfan.

She claimed that she mortgaged her restaurant with a bank and took a loan to arrange more money. When that was still not enough, she allegedly borrowed money from her sister and other relatives.

According to her, she continued giving money to Irfan but is now unable to recover it, reported Aaj Tak.

She has told police that she wants her money returned and has submitted material that she believes supports her claim about their relationship and marriage.

Police investigation has also revealed that Irfan's first marriage took place in 2012. He has three children.

His family lives in an old house in a lane in Iftikharabad. Police said Irfan was arrested from the same house.

Irfan is also reported to be involved in a tannery business in Jajmau under the name "Irfan Tannery". The business is reportedly run in partnership with a person named Rehan.

Local residents have told police that Irfan's lifestyle had changed considerably over the past few years and that he was often seen using expensive cars.

#कानपुर

थाईलैंड की युवती ने लगाए गंभीर आरोप

⏩️ थाईलैंड की युवती ने युवक पर 60 लाख की ठगी का आरोप लगाया

⏩️ युवती के मुताबिक इंस्टाग्राम से दोनों की बातचीत शुरू हुई थी

⏩️ आरोप है कि थाईलैंड में दोनों की शादी हुई थी

⏩️ भारत आने के बाद युवक पर पैसे लेने का आरोप लगाया

⏩️ पैसे मांगने पर धर्म परिवर्तन और बुर्के का दबाव बताया

⏩️ युवती ने युवक के पहले से शादीशुदा होने का दावा किया

⏩️ शिकायत के बाद पुलिस ने मामले की जांच शुरू कर दी है

@CMOfficeUP @DMKanpur @kanpurnagarpol @igrangekanpur @adgzonekanpur @UPGovt

#kanpur #fraudcase #policeinvestigation #thailand #mahuakhabar

- Mahua Khabar (@MahuaKhabarr) October 6, 2026

Irfan's mother has denied all the allegations made by Upsorn. She claimed that the Thai woman was trying to trap her son for money and was blackmailing him.

According to his mother, Irfan had told the family that he had suffered losses in business. She said family members had also helped him financially.

She rejected the claim that the sports bikes were bought with the woman's money, saying Irfan purchased them from his own earnings. She added that his father had also been unhappy with his spending on expensive bikes.

On Irfan's trips to Thailand, his mother said his father had tried to stop him from travelling there. She acknowledged that the family knew about some aspects of his relationship with the woman but said they did not interfere in his personal life, according to Aaj Tak report.

The mother further claimed that Upsorn had been putting pressure on Irfan for a long time. She alleged that the woman was already a mother and was using the relationship to blackmail her son.

She said Irfan had been under mental stress because of the situation.

After his arrest, Irfan was brought before the media late on Tuesday night. He had covered his face with a handkerchief and became emotional while journalists questioned him.

The case now hinges on the allegations made by Upsorn, the documents and photographs submitted by her and the evidence collected by police. Police officials said they are continuing their investigation into the alleged fraud, assault and pressure to convert.

(With inputs from agencies)