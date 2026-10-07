'I'm Still Hungry To Contribute, Perform And Win More Trophies': Harmanpreet Kaur

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 7 (IANS) Former India captain Harmanpreet Kaur has made it clear that stepping down from the leadership role has not diminished her ambitions as a cricketer, saying she remains determined to contribute to the national team and add more trophies to her collection.

Harmanpreet, who handed over the captaincy after India's Asian Games campaign, said the next phase of her career will be about greater clarity, enjoyment and continuing to contribute wherever the team needs her.

“The journey looks no different to me as a cricketer, except that my role as captain has changed. The leadership within me will always remain, and I will continue to make my personal decisions with greater clarity while helping the team wherever my experience and inputs can add value,” Harmanpreet told IANS exclusively.“And the dream is definitely not over. The trophies are not finished either. I am still hungry to contribute, perform and win more trophies for my country and for all the fans who have shown me constant love and support over the years," she said.

Harmanpreet's decision to relinquish the captaincy came after she had spent more than a decade carrying the responsibility of leading India. However, she said the move was driven by her personal desire to approach the game differently rather than by fatigue with leadership or disappointment over results.

“The team is in a very good place, but that doesn't mean the captain has any less responsibility. Every day brings new challenges and decisions that have to be made in the best interest of the team, and that part will never change. For me, stepping aside was not about feeling any burden. It was purely based on my personal desire to enjoy cricket and life at the same time, and to find more time for my family, friends and the things I have wanted to do,” the 37-year-old said.

The Asian Games gold was a particularly happy moment for Harmanpreet and the Indian team, but she was clear that the medal itself did not trigger her decision to step down. Instead, it gave her another reminder of the strength and depth available within the squad.“The Asian Games gold was another very special moment for us as a team. Every championship and every medal has its own significance, and winning that gold gave me a lot of happiness and pride.

“But my decision was not based on one particular tournament or one particular result. It was a decision I arrived at after giving it a lot of thought and understanding what I wanted for myself and for my journey as a cricketer. I feel very confident about the team and the players we have today. There is a lot of talent, hunger and experience within the group, and that gives me great confidence about the future of Indian women's cricket,” she expressed.

A major part of Harmanpreet's confidence comes from the continuity provided by Smriti Mandhana, who has now taken over the captaincy. The two have shared the Indian setup for more than a decade, and Harmanpreet believes their familiarity will help the team transition smoothly.

“Smriti and I have spent our peak years in this journey together. From training together and being at the NCA, to eating together and even playing video games, we have seen it all.

“Most importantly, we have always had a strong understanding of each other, and I believe that will benefit us even more now. I will be very happy to support her and stand alongside her as she performs her role as captain.

“We have built this team together over the years, so I am sure that the energy, trust and understanding between us will remain the same going forward,” Harmanpreet mentioned.

The change in role will also allow Harmanpreet to concentrate more closely on her own game. While she has always prioritised her batting, she acknowledged that captaincy could sometimes require her individual goals to take a back seat.

“As a player, you have a certain freedom to make choices, but as a captain, there are times when you have to put aside your personal dilemmas and move forward because you have a team following you. I wouldn't say I had to compromise on my personal performances, but yes, sometimes my personal goals and targets had to take a back seat. "I have always put my batting first, even during my captaincy, but now I want to approach my game with even more clarity - understanding my role, executing it well and, most importantly, enjoying every bit of cricket,” she said.

The all-rounder is also open to taking on a greater bowling role if required, insisting that her priorities now revolve around enjoying her time on the field and responding to the needs of the team. Whenever and wherever my team requires me to perform a particular role, I will be happy to do it. For myself, I want to focus on my routines, enjoy my time and celebrate the environment that is so close to my heart, being on the field, being with my team and simply enjoying cricket. If the team needs me with the ball, I will always be ready to contribute,” she noted.

Harmanpreet, who took over the captaincy in 2012, sees the transition as part of the natural cycle of a sporting career. She said she had always known that the time would eventually come to hand over the responsibility.

“When the baton was passed on to me, I took it with full responsibility and gave it everything I had. Somewhere along the way, I always knew that one day I would have to pass that baton on to someone else. I would tell that younger Harmanpreet to enjoy the journey, embrace every challenge, and never be afraid of change.

“This is not the end of a journey. It is simply another beginning - another opportunity for an athlete to achieve goals, make memories and continue contributing to the team.

“I am happy and grateful that whatever I could do for my country during my tenure has been celebrated, and that my journey has been able to inspire people,” Harman concluded.