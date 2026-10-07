Polymarket CEO Warns Against“100X” Token Mania

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Prediction markets are drawing growing attention from crypto traders who are increasingly skeptical of the“next 100x token” chase. Speaking at Token2049 Singapore this week, Shayne Coplan, CEO of Polymarket, warned that much of cryptocurrency trading still resembles a cycle of optimism driven by psychology and short-term incentives rather than durable fundamentals.

Coplan characterized parts of the trading culture as a“game of irrational exuberance” and likened rallies to a“hot potato” dynamic: prices can rise quickly, but they eventually unwind. In that environment, he argued, traders often focus on exit timing rather than long-term value-especially when the upside narrative depends on finding the next breakout asset.

Polymarket's CEO says crypto trading can become a“hot potato” where traders try to sell before assets fall back toward zero. Coplan argues that traders are increasingly seeking opportunities with more grounded odds instead of exponential upside in crypto assets. DefiLlama data cited by Coplan shows Polymarket generated $1.21 billion in prediction volume over the past seven days, behind Kalshi's $2.3 billion. Prediction markets face mounting regulatory pressure in the US and in other jurisdictions, affecting banking access and user access.

Key takeawaysWhy“100x” culture can distort decision-making

Coplan's remarks tied the current trading environment to classic behavioral patterns described in economics. Referencing economist Robert J. Shiller's work on“irrational exuberance,” Coplan suggested that optimism can spread rapidly through feedback loops-social, psychological, and market-driven-until the momentum cools.

In practice, that means some participants are not truly trying to understand an asset's real-world usefulness; they are buying because the story offers a chance at outsized gains. Coplan framed it plainly: traders may view certain tokens as essentially“worthless,” yet still purchase them if they believe the price trajectory can deliver a dramatic return. The expectation, he said, is often to sell before sentiment flips.

This approach can create winners, but Coplan emphasized that the broader market outcome is unstable: if enthusiasm fuels price increases, the unwind can be just as fast.

Prediction markets offer different incentives

Coplan argued that Polymarket's traction reflects a shift in what some traders want. Rather than hunting for the next digital asset with potential“exponential upside,” he said participants are increasingly interested in markets where odds are more directly tied to future events and information.

“On Polymarket, if you're trading these markets, there's no exponential upside,” Coplan explained. Instead, the game is closer to assessing probabilities-using available information to take positions on outcomes that can be evaluated once the event occurs.

This framing matters because it changes what skill looks like. In a“100x token” race, the dominant advantage may be early access to narratives and liquidity momentum. In event-based markets, performance can depend more on the ability to interpret data, calibrate expectations, and manage positions as new information changes perceived likelihood.

Polymarket growth vs. the wider prediction market landscape

Polymarket's position in the prediction market category underscores that this alternative style of trading is gaining traction. According to DefiLlama data cited during the event, Polymarket is currently the second-largest prediction market by volume, recording $1.21 billion in prediction volume over the past seven days. Kalshi, the largest platform in this comparison, logged $2.3 billion in the same period.

While these figures show strong activity, they also highlight a competitive reality: prediction markets are not operating in a vacuum. Traders seeking“predictable odds” are still consolidating their attention on venues with liquidity and market depth-features that can determine whether an information edge is actually tradable.

Coplan's comments also echo broader industry analysis about who benefits from these structures. A December report from 10x Research, as summarized in earlier coverage, argued that prediction markets are becoming a new battleground within crypto-where data-driven traders can profit from information asymmetry and where less-informed retail participants may be more likely to chase quick gains.

Regulatory pressure escalates as prediction markets expand

Even as prediction markets attract traders, regulatory scrutiny is intensifying. Coplan's remarks came against a backdrop of high-profile constraints and compliance challenges affecting platforms operating in the US and elsewhere.

In the US, JPMorgan Chase reportedly ended a banking relationship with Polymarket on Aug. 14 due to regulatory concerns, while indicating it remained interested in an underwriting role if Polymarket were to pursue going public. That episode illustrates a recurring pattern in crypto-adjacent markets: regulatory uncertainty doesn't just shape legal outcomes-it can also constrain traditional financial connectivity.

Legal action is also spreading. As noted in earlier reporting, more than a dozen US states have taken steps against Polymarket, Kalshi, or both over sports event contract issues. Separately, some countries have blocked or restricted user access to Polymarket, with Singapore cited in prior coverage as one example of access being curtailed over gambling-related concerns.

These developments matter for everyday participants because they can affect where users can participate, how easily institutions can connect, and whether platforms must redesign their market structures to reduce legal exposure.

What traders and builders should watch next

Coplan's message boils down to a practical question for the market: when the chase for outsized token returns becomes dominated by speculation, more participants may gravitate toward trading formats that reward probability assessment instead of narrative timing. The next signals to watch are whether prediction markets can sustain growth as regulation tightens-and whether access restrictions, banking decisions, and legal outcomes change the liquidity and participation that make these markets attractive in the first place.

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