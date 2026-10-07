Lesotho: Aligned With The Poverty Reduction Goals Of National Strategic Development Plan (NSDP11) Government Initiatives Will Be Massively Bolstered By Transformation Resource Centre (TRC) To Enhance Agricultural Productivity

The Transformation Resource Centre (TRC) new strategic direction focuses on the advocacy of human rights in areas of agriculture and women empowerment amongst others for the next three years.

Speaking with the Agency, the newly elected Chairman of the board, Mr. Baba Malephane said the strategic direction is part of the human rights organisation advocacy on agriculture seeking to support government efforts aligned to National Strategic Development Plan (NSDP) II review extension aimed at alleviating poverty through increased agricultural production.

He alluded that while various efforts for increased production and job creation are targeted to youth, TRC through the strategic direction is centred on empowering women in as far as agriculture is concerned.

The Chairman explained that the organisation will explore various avenues in meant to support women for increased production, support them to also supply different stores and supermarkets for investment opportunities.

Meanwhile, he appealed to different stakeholders to come on board, support all efforts geared towards transforming Lesotho's economy radically.

The focus areas of the 2026/27 Fiscal Year Budget include amongst others improved production and productivity, sustainable food and nutrition security and improved commercial agriculture and markets.

Mr. Malephane's election as TRC Chairman comes after he was duly appointed Lesotho Sports and Recreation Commission (LSRC) President last year, to facilitate development of sport to a high level, ensure sustainable resources and facilities and coordinate all sporting activities nationwide.

TRC aims to promote democracy, human rights, good governance, rule of law and community development.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Government of Lesotho.