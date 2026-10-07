Opposition Vs Gyanesh Kumar: Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi Forcibly Removed, Detained During INDIA Bloc Protest In Delhi

MENAFN - Live Mint) Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, along with his sister Priyanka Gandhi, who is an MP from Kerala's Wayanad, were both removed by force on Wednesday by officials of the Delhi Police and were also detained after they, along with other leaders, staged a sit-in protest at the roundabout near central Delhi's Shangri-La hotel after they were stopped from reaching Jantar Mantar.

The INDIA bloc MPs are protesting against the alleged irregularities in the Election Commission's functioning, and are also demanding the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Priyanka Gandhi was also filmed lying on the road, with a copy of the Constitution in her hands.

Quick answers to key questions

.5 QUESTIONS1Why were Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi detained during the protest in Delhi?⌵

Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi were detained by the Delhi Police after they attempted to march towards the Election Commission's office, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over allegations of irregularities in the electoral roll revision.

2What are the allegations against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar?⌵

Gyanesh Kumar faces allegations related to the controversial revision of electoral rolls, which opposition leaders claim has disproportionately favored the ruling party, leading to the removal of over 130 million names from the rolls.

3How did the protest against Gyanesh Kumar escalate?⌵

The protest escalated when police barred the opposition MPs, including Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, from reaching the Election Commission's office, leading them to stage a sit-in protest that resulted in their forcible removal.

4What was the reaction from opposition leaders regarding the police's actions during the protest?⌵

Opposition leaders accused the police of using excessive force, labeling their treatment of the MPs as 'hooliganism' and asserting that their right to protest was being violated.

5What impact did the protest have on Gyanesh Kumar's scheduled visit to Chhattisgarh?⌵

In response to the ongoing protests against him, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar postponed his planned two-day visit to Chhattisgarh, which included meetings and a temple visit.

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Once the MPs were not allowed to proceed towards Jantar Mantar, they decided to sit in at the roundabout. Following this, security personnel gathered in the area in large numbers and forcibly removed Rahul Gandhi and put him inside a police bus. He was put inside the bus by policemen who carried him on their shoulders as he refused to cooperate.

Congress leaders like Raja Warring, Amarinder Singh, and Uday Bhanu climbed on top of the bus, as per a PTI report. Mumtaz Patel sat on the bonnet.

After Rahul, the attention shifted to Priyanka Gandhi, and a large posse of female police officials started removing her and other female Opposition leaders who were lying on the road. They were also forcibly put inside a bus and taken away from the site.

'Police personnel scratched me all over': Priyanka Gandhi

Priyanka Gandhi said, according to the Congress,“I will not move from here. This is how they treat MPs who simply want to meet the Election Commission. This is how they beat up MPs. Women police personnel have scratched me all over and thrown us to the ground. Let them call their forces back,” reported ANI.

Congress MP Charanjit Singh Channi accused the Centre of“hooliganism”, while Pawan Khera said, "It is our democratic right; we are fighting for this right. Article 19 grants us permission to protest in this manner, and Jantar Mantar is a designated spot; if we cannot stage a protest here, then where else can we do it?"

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RJD MP Manoj Kumar, who was a part of the protest, alleged that the police were using force.

Jha told reporters, "This is a launch. Not just Gyanesh Kumar; this Government is going out now. They are launching a lathi charge on the soul of India, on the democracy of India. Shame on such people."

Earlier in the afternoon, the INDIA bloc MPs attended a meeting convened by Congress president and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, to discuss the issue concerning the Chief Election Commissioner, after which they headed towards the Jantar Mantar protest site.

With agency inputs