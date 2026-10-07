Russia Plague Scare: 200 Quarantined, 5,000 Tests, No Confirmed Cases, No Epidemic Risk - Latest Updates

MENAFN - Live Mint) Russia's health regulator has said there is no risk of an epidemic in Siberia after a 28-year-old worker at a plague research institute died of pneumonia of unknown origin, even as the World Health Organization (WHO) continues to seek more information from Moscow.

The death of Darya Shipilova, a laboratory worker at the Irkutsk Anti-Plague Research Institute, triggered international concern after reports suggested she may have contracted pneumonic plague following an alleged laboratory incident. Russian authorities have rejected those reports and said no plague has been detected.

Here are the latest updates following the initial plague scare in Siberia: Russia has ruled out an epidemic risk, while the WHO continues to seek more information about the laboratory worker's unexplained death.

Russia winds down precautionary measures

Quick answers to key questions

.5 QUESTIONS1What caused the pneumonia that led to the death of Darya Shipilova in Russia?⌵

The official cause of Darya Shipilova's death remains pneumonia of unknown origin, with no confirmed connection to plague despite initial concerns.

2Why were 200 people placed under quarantine after the incident at the Irkutsk Anti-Plague Research Institute?⌵

Approximately 200 people were placed under quarantine as a precaution after Darya Shipilova's unexplained death raised concerns about potential infectious disease transmission.

3How did Russian authorities respond to the claims of a plague incident following Shipilova's death?⌵

Russian authorities rejected claims of a plague incident, stating that their investigations found no laboratory accident and that no plague pathogens were detected.

4Should the public be concerned about a possible plague outbreak in Siberia?⌵

According to Russian health authorities and the WHO, there is no risk of an epidemic in Siberia, and the overall risk to the public is assessed as low.

5What steps has the WHO taken regarding the pneumonia case in Siberia?⌵

The WHO has requested additional information from Russian authorities to clarify the circumstances surrounding Shipilova's pneumonia and investigate any potential health risks.

Rospotrebnadzor, Russia's health watchdog, said it was winding down precautionary measures introduced after Shipilova's death, after determining there was no epidemic threat to the population.

Around 200 people were initially placed under quarantine or medical observation. The regulator said about 90% had since been released and that nearly 5,000 laboratory tests had found no dangerous pathogens.

No plague infection has been identified among people who had contact with Shipilova, according to Russian authorities.

Rospotrebnadzor also said Shipilova had been vaccinated and was considered immune to the dangerous infections handled at the institute. However, authorities have not established what caused the pneumonia that led to her death.

WHO seeks clarity on cause of pneumonia

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the UN health agency had requested additional information from Russia to clarify the circumstances surrounding the case.

The WHO is seeking details on the cause of the severe pneumonia, the pathogen that prompted Russia to introduce public-health measures and reports of a second employee with pneumonia of undetermined cause.

The agency said Russia had reported that no case of plague had recently been registered in the Irkutsk region.

The WHO has also mobilised experts to assess the situation. Based on the information available, it has assessed the risk as moderate to low in Irkutsk, low for Russia overall and very low for the WHO European region.

Kremlin rejects reports of second plague case

The Kremlin has dismissed reports circulating about a possible second suspected plague case in Siberia.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said a large amount of media coverage had emerged around the incident but that most of it was false information. He urged the public and media to rely on information provided by Russian health authorities.

Reuters said it was unable to find evidence in Russian media that a second person in Siberia had died of plague, although some social media bloggers had made unsupported claims.

Russia says no laboratory accident occurred

Russian authorities have said their investigation found no laboratory accident involving dangerous microorganisms.

Testing of samples from Shipilova also reportedly found no microorganisms associated with the pathogens she worked with. Authorities have maintained that the epidemiological situation in the Irkutsk region is stable and that the official cause of her illness remains pneumonia of unknown origin.

Earlier reports from Russian outlet People of Baikal had alleged that Shipilova died of plague, potentially after exposure from a broken test tube. Russian officials have disputed those reports.

US and EU seek transparency

The case has drawn scrutiny beyond Russia. The United States formally requested additional information from Moscow through a confidential diplomatic communication, according to a source familiar with the matter.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has called for greater transparency, while President Donald Trump said he expected to speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin about the incident.

The European Union has also urged Russia to provide timely and transparent reporting and said reliable epidemiological and microbiological findings were needed.

Mongolia increases border health surveillance

Mongolia has introduced additional health surveillance along its border with Russia, although its government said the current risk level remained low.

Border crossings in Selenge province continue to operate normally, with health monitoring measures in place.

China has also said it remains in close communication with Russia on infectious-disease prevention and control, including plague.

The key unresolved issue remains what caused Shipilova's pneumonia and death.

Pneumonia can result from a range of bacterial and viral infections and can also occur with pneumonic plague. Pneumonic plague affects the lungs and can spread between people through respiratory particles, but there is currently no confirmed evidence that Shipilova had plague or that the disease has spread among her contacts.

For now, Russian authorities say there is no epidemic threat, while the WHO continues to seek additional information to resolve conflicting reports and assess the potential public-health risk.

(With inputs from AFP, AP, Reuters, Bloomberg)

| Russia plague scare: Lab worker dies of 'severe pneumonia', dozens quarantined