New Ninja Crispi PRO Debuts Saudi Market

SharkNinja has launched the Ninja CRISPi PRO 7-in-1 XL Glass Air Fryer in Saudi Arabia. Building on the success of the original Ninja CRISPi, introduced locally earlier this year, the new model offers greater capacity, more cooking functions and precision digital temperature controls.

Designed for everyday meals and larger family occasions, the CRISPi PRO combines the visibility of glass cooking with the flexibility to prepare, cook, serve and store food in the same container system. This makes it easier to move from cooking to serving and storing, with fewer dishes to clean afterwards.

Capacity: Includes an extra-large 5.7L glass container for family meals of up to six, plus a 2.3L container for sides, snacks and smaller portions. Seven functions: Air Fry, Bake, Re-Crisp, Max Crisp, Prove, Roast and Dehydrate. From prep to storage: PFAS-free, dishwasher-safe CleanCrisp Glassware can be used to prepare, cook, serve, store and re-crisp food in the same container. What's included in the box: CRISPi PRO XL 2050W Air Fryer, 5.7L CleanCrisp Glassware, 2.3L CleanCrisp Glassware, Removable Modular Base, 2 Crisper Plates, 2 Storage Lids, Recipe Guide.

The Ninja CRISPi PRO 7-in-1 XL Glass Air Fryer is available now in Bone in Saudi Arabia, priced at SAR 1,299, from . Cyberspace and Rose Quartz are coming soon.

Tags#CRISPi PRO #SharkNinja