BHM Capital Joins Kazakhstan Stock Exchange As A Market Maker, Advancing Its Global Expansion

BHM Capital Financial Services PSC, the leading financial institution in the capital markets of the United Arab Emirates, has announced the expansion of its presence in Kazakhstan with its appointment as a market maker on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). Following its recently announced appointment as a market maker on Astana International Exchange (AIX), this strategic step strengthens the company's international presence and advances its global expansion strategy.

The appointment reflects BHM Capital's commitment to extending its market-making expertise across international exchanges and building closer connections between the UAE and global financial markets. Through its appointment on KASE, BHM Capital aims to contribute to market liquidity and trading efficiency, drawing on its experience in market making and liquidity provision. The expansion forms part of the company's broader strategy to establish a presence in markets where its expertise can support the development of trading activity.

Mr. Adil Mukhamejanov, Chairman of Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE), said:“We are pleased to welcome BHM Capital as a member and market maker on KASE through the Tabadul Digital Exchange Hub. This milestone represents a significant step in developing cross-border trading infrastructure and expanding capital market integration between Kazakhstan and the UAE. By leveraging the Tabadul platform, we are establishing digital links that enhance market liquidity and provide investors in both regions with broader access to diverse financial instruments.”

BHM Capital's expansion into Kazakhstan reflects its long-term approach to international growth, with market making serving as a core pillar of its strategy. The company continues to pursue opportunities to extend its capabilities across regional and global exchanges.

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