FROM STREET ART FOUNDER TO STAR TREK's 60Th-- PAUL OLSEN's EXTRAORDINARY 60-YEAR JOURNEY
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When Olsen finished Trower's In City Dreams cover in 1977, he immediately created another possible album concept for Robin in the future that he kept in his archives.
Trower's unique album covers would unexpectedly lead to THE most extraordinary phone call Olsen ever received: "Paul, it's Ed, how would you like to paint the Starship Enterprise for the first Star Trek movie?"
"Paul gave the Queen of the Galaxy a pearlescent ball gown to knock the spots off anything in the galaxy!"--- Nichelle Nichols.
In creating some of Star Trek's V'Ger entrance effects for Douglas Trumbull, Olsen developed his own "painting with light" system that enabled him to create The Abyss and Terminator 2 Judgment Day main titles for James Cameron, and blockbuster titles for Ridley Scott, Francis Ford Coppola, Philip Noyce, George Lucas, Universal Studios, Cannon films and many others, eight years before computers could replicate his technique.
TWO REMARKABLE CIRCLES COMPLETE SIXTY YEARS LATER...
In this Star Trek's 60th anniversary year
Robin is uncanny that way.
But the Star Trek circle doesn't stop there, Olsen's journey with the Enterprise has continued. After meeting Nichelle Nichols in 2014, together they developed Project Enterprise to recreate the original Starship Enterprise which will be discussed with Paramount this year, who now own Star Trek IP. The rebuild by the original team will be a major Star Trek event with full video coverage and interviews during the build....and dedicated to Nichelle.
Olsen's 5 books document his journey:
The Book of Haight (title by Gary Brooker)
Swinging London Rocks
The Film Biz
Creating the Enterprise
Gauze on 51! (title by Rod Stewart & Kenney Jones)
Plus The Book of Love, three children's books, and his work-in-progress, Nichelle
Olsen's current projects include Dormouse--that Hasbro said "would eclipse Monopoly."
Paul Olsen is available for interview in-person or online. Paul Olsen 07392467126 [email protected] or American contact: Matt Ridge, [email protected] (510) 600-2614
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