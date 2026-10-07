Raw Garden Launches A Higher Standard In Distillate All-In-One

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) "Disti Made Different" New 1-gram AIO brings Raw Garden's clean cannabis standard to an everyday price, in 12 strain-inspired flavors

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Raw Garden, one of California's leading cannabis brands, has announced the launch of its first-ever distillate product line: a new All-In-One vape built to meet the same purity standards the brand has held since the beginning.

The new distillate AIO extends Raw Garden's "Pure to the Core" philosophy to an accessible price point while maintaining the brand's commitment to transparency and third-party testing. Every unit is ECCO Certified and tested for more than 350 contaminants.

"We built Raw Garden on live resin because people always knew exactly what they were getting: a high-quality oil from clean, fresh-frozen whole flowers," said Thomas Martin, CEO of Raw Garden.“We brought that same standard to our new distillate AIO. It's ECCO Certified, responsibly sourced, and held to the same bar as everything else we put our name on. Every category deserves clean cannabis. That's what we believe, and that's what we built."









The new All-In-One comes in 12 classic strain-inspired flavors made exclusively with custom terpenes from Portland-based True Terpenes, a global leader in terpene science and aroma innovation, provides an added layer of ingredient-level testing and traceability to Raw Garden: every batch from True Terpenes is accompanied by a Certificate of Analysis (COA) reporting results across 171 individual analytes, including pesticides, residual solvents, and heavy metals.

The device features anti-clog engineering to help reduce the clogging and leaking common across the category. It's built from PA12, a terpene-safe material that is designed to resist breaking down when exposed to heat.

The launch marks Raw Garden's entry into everyday value pricing, extending its purity standards to a more accessible product while keeping the transparency the brand is known for, including published third-party lab results for every batch.

Raw Garden's new distillate All-In-One will be available starting October 2, at retailers across California. For more information, visit rawgarden.farm.

Product Details



Format: 1-gram Distillate All-In-One device

Certifications: ECCO Certified

Available in 12 Strain-Inspired Flavors: Blue Dream, Strawberry Cough, Maui Wowie, Super Lemon Haze, Watermelon Z, Pineapple Express, Cereal Milk, Strawnana, Grandaddy Purple, Purple Punch, Gelato, Papaya Availability: throughout California beginning October 2, 2026 at licensed retailers



About Raw Garden

Raw Garden's mission is to make clean cannabis the standard, not the exception. Founded in Santa Barbara County in 2015, the company has spent over a decade raising the bar for purity, safety, and transparency across the cannabis industry.

Raw Garden's core product line is grown, harvested and extracted on its own farms, which have been Clean Green Certified since its founding. Clean Green is an independent certification for soil health, water conservation and sustainable growing. Beyond its farms, Raw Garden partners only with cultivators and manufacturers who share its commitment to clean cannabis.

Raw Garden is a co-founding member of the Environmental & Consumer Compliance Organization (ECCO), and every Raw Garden product sold in California - currently the only market where ECCO certification is available - is ECCO Certified. Unlike standard compliance testing, which screens raw material, ECCO tests the finished product itself for 148 contaminants, pesticides, and chemicals; Raw Garden adds its own expanded panel on top of that baseline, screening for more than 350 total. All lab results are published openly at .

C11-0001495-LIC

Shop products and retailers nearby, and stay connected with Raw Garden on social media:



LinkedIn: Raw Garden

Facebook: rawgarden.farm Instagram: @rawgarden



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

CONTACT: Media Contact:...