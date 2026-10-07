Gate Launches Gate Money, A New Financial Services Gateway Connecting Assets, Funds, And Payments

HONG KONG, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On October 7, Dr. Han, Gate Founder and CEO, officially announced the launch of Gate Money during his keynote speech at the TOKEN2049 conference. Centered around the core philosophy of "One Gate, Everything Money," Gate Money leverages Gate's existing suite of diversified financial services to create a globally integrated financial platform. By connecting digital assets, equities, payments, and asset management under a single account, it seamlessly covers holding, receiving, transferring, paying, exchanging, and earning yield on assets-marking Gate's expansion from digital asset trading into a broader range of financial services. Users can now activate Gate Money with a single click by updating their Gate App to version 8.39.0.

Diverse Assets, One-Stop Management

Gate Money enables users to hold multiple fiat currencies and digital assets within the same account system, with a consolidated view of asset balances and fund movements. The platform supports fiat deposits and withdrawals as well as on-chain deposits and transfers. Fiat accounts can be managed independently by currency, while eligible users can also upgrade to obtain a bank account under the same name, allowing users to receive funds and make withdrawals using their personal account information, providing greater convenience for everyday and cross-border fund transfers.

Building on this foundation, Gate already provides access to traditional financial assets such as stocks and continues to expand its range of supported asset classes. For users holding different types of assets, Gate Money brings these services into a clearer account structure, making asset and fund management more centralized and convenient.

Connecting Global Payments for Everyday Spending

Gate Money also connects everyday payments more closely with the account experience. Through Gate Card, users can make online and offline purchases using fiat currencies or digital assets, with support for digital wallets such as Apple Pay and Google Pay. In certain countries and regions, users can also access ATM withdrawals and local QR-code payments to accommodate different payment methods across markets.

From online shopping to in-person purchases, users can choose the payment method that best fits their needs, making the assets held in their accounts more accessible for everyday spending.

Flexible Allocation for More Asset Possibilities

Beyond asset holding and payments, Gate Money also offers features including Convert and Earn. Convert enables users to exchange between different assets, while Earn provides a range of wealth management and earning products. Eligible balances such like USDT can earn up to 3.6% without a lock-up period, giving users additional options while maintaining access to their funds.

For assets that need to remain liquid, users can convert them as needed. For temporarily idle assets, users can select suitable earning options based on applicable product terms, providing more flexibility in how they manage and use their funds.

Expanding Financial Services Across More Real-Life Scenarios

Gate Money brings together Gate's product capabilities across digital assets, stocks, payments, and asset management, integrating asset holding, receiving funds, transfers, payments, conversion, and earning into a single account. This further connects asset management, fund flows, and everyday spending within the Gate platform.

From cash and digital assets to stocks and other financial products, and from asset management to everyday spending, Gate Money brings a broader range of financial needs into one platform, driving the shift from trading and asset management to payments, fund management, and daily financial needs, further expanding Gate's financial service boundaries.

Global Compliance Framework and Financial Infrastructure

In terms of global financial service capabilities, Gate continuously builds a compliant foundation covering multi-asset services, capital flows, and payment scenarios through financial, payment, and virtual asset licenses and authorizations obtained across key jurisdictions, providing underlying financial infrastructure support for Gate Money.

Gate's entities have obtained a MiCA Crypto Asset Service Provider (CASP) license and a PSD2 Payment Institution license in Malta, a full Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) operating license from VARA in Dubai, and registered with AUSTRAC as a digital currency exchange service provider in Australia. Gate also operates through local compliant entities in key markets such as Japan, covering 81 regulated jurisdictions globally. These qualifications encompass crypto asset trading and custody, digital currency services, and payments, establishing a robust compliance foundation for Gate Money to connect multi-asset management, fiat accounts, fund receipts and transfers, and everyday payments.

Meanwhile, Gate has established partnerships with a range of international payment institutions, banks, custody providers, and clearing institutions, covering multiple areas of financial services including payments, funds, asset custody, and clearing, and providing foundational support for business operations across different markets.

As different asset classes become increasingly integrated with payment and everyday spending scenarios, Gate will continue to enhance its related products and services, providing users with a more convenient and flexible financial experience. By further connecting digital assets, traditional finance, and everyday financial needs, Gate aims to create more possibilities for innovation in financial service models.

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About Gate

Gate, founded in 2013 by Dr. Han, is one of the world's leading cryptocurrency and integrated financial services platforms. Serving over 61 million users globally, it supports trading across 5,300+ digital assets and 12,800+ stock assets, while providing access to a comprehensive range of TradFi assets, including metals, stocks, indices, forex, and commodities, delivering users a one-stop, multi-asset trading experience and blockchain-related services. As an industry benchmark, Gate was among the first platforms to implement 100% Proof of Reserves. Its ecosystem includes Gate Wallet, Gate Ventures, Gate for AI Agent, and a wide range of products and services.

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Kana Wen

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