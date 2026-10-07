Free Power. Free Cooling. No Grid. James Altucher Says The Economics Of AI Just Broke In Elon Musk's Favor, And One Company Stands To Benefit

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In a new free presentation, this top tech expert explains why running artificial intelligence in orbit is cheaper than running it on Earth, and what that means for investors.

Baltimore, MD, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The cost of running artificial intelligence, the electricity, the cooling, the land, the permits, has become one of the biggest constraints on the entire industry. According to tech analyst James Altucher, Elon Musk has found a way to make most of those costs disappear, not by cutting them, but by leaving the planet. In a new free presentation released through Altucher's Investment Network, Altucher lays out the economics of running AI in space and argues they tilt the whole game in Musk's direction.

The Two Biggest Costs, Solved at Once

Running a data center on Earth, Altucher notes, means paying for two things constantly: power to run the machines and cooling to keep them from overheating. Both are enormous, ongoing expenses, and both get harder and more costly as AI scales. In orbit, he argues, both problems largely solve themselves.

The energy, in Altucher's telling, is effectively free and endless. He points to the presentation's description of solar panels that "work up to eight times better" above the atmosphere, drawing on "no clouds, no weather, no night," just "uninterrupted sunlight, more than 99% of the time." The result, he says, is a facility running on what he calls "free unlimited energy."

Cooling That Costs Nothing

The second cost, cooling, is where Altucher says the math becomes almost absurd. Cooling is one of the largest line items for any data center on the ground, requiring vast systems and steady power of its own. In space, he argues, it comes at no cost at all.

As he puts it in the presentation, "cooling? That's free too. Space already sits at 250 degrees below zero." A facility built in that environment, Altucher argues, gets for nothing the very thing data center operators on Earth spend heavily to provide.

What the FCC Filing Actually Claims

This isn't just Altucher's theory, he argues. He points to language he attributes directly to Musk's FCC filing, which he says frames the effort as the "first step" toward a future powered by the sun, and states, in the filing's own words, that "within a few years the lowest cost to generate AI [power] will be in space."

If that holds true, Altucher argues, the implications are hard to overstate. A data center in orbit, in his framing, could run "24/7," "without problems with the grid," with "no permitting issues," "no complaints from locals," and "no increases in electricity prices." He calls it, quoting the presentation, "the perfect solution to our power problems here on earth."

Why It Points to One Company

For investors, Altucher argues, the significance is about where the advantage flows. If Musk can run artificial intelligence more cheaply than anyone operating on the ground, the businesses tied to how he does it stand to benefit as the model scales. In the presentation, he points to a publicly traded supplier he believes is central to making these orbital facilities work, one he declines to name, describing it only as the overlooked piece the entire plan depends on. That company, he argues, is the part of the story he finds most worth understanding.

About This Presentation

Altucher's presentation is free and available on demand. In it, he explains why he believes running AI in space upends the economics of the industry, what Musk's FCC filing reveals, and how he would position for the shift. Watch it here.

About James Altucher

James Altucher is a tech analyst and former Wall Street money manager who has spent much of his career following the economics beneath a tech story, the costs, the margins, and who ends up with the advantage. He is known for identifying the companies positioned to benefit from a structural shift before the broader market prices it in. His analysis reaches a broad national audience of individual investors.

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