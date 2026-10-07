Shrug Off Neck Discomfort With New Life Extension® Supplement

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Neck Relief formula provides clinically studied ingredients promote neck comfort and mobility

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Woke up on the wrong side of the bed? You're not alone! The number of people reporting neck discomfort is projected to increase by over 30% by 2050.1 But you can stay ahead of neck discomfort and overall stiffness in the morning with Neck Relief, a new clinically studied blend from Life Extension. This innovative dietary supplement supports a healthy inflammatory response and encourages comfort and mobility so you can start (and end) your days with a smile.

Neck Relief blends Boswellia serrata and turmeric to help ease occasional neck discomfort and general stiffness in the morning. Additionally, this innovative supplement employs a patented delivery system that includes fenugreek fibers to enhance bioavailability.

Clinical results show the effectiveness of Neck Relief. In a 28-day, double-blind, placebo-controlled study, supplementation with this formula's blend prompted positive changes in physical comfort, mobility and everyday functionality in as little as 2 weeks.3

Untie the knots

Whether it's hunched shoulders, the increased reliance on mobile phones and the advent of“tech neck,” poor posture at work, or sleeping awkwardly, neck discomfort isn't something we should take lying down. In fact, it's the fourth-leading cause of disruption in daily activities worldwide.2And this discomfort is only expected to rise.1

While proper posture, sleeping position and regular exercise and stretching are key to avoiding those“knots,” you can get ahead of neck discomfort with this novel formula, said Michael A. Smith, MD.“This highly bioavailable blend is an ideal way to promote comfort and quality of life,” he explained.“With a convenient once-daily dose, this formula is easy to add to any healthy movement routine.”

“Beyond the ordinary” supplement

Boswellia and turmeric may be familiar nutrients, but this formula's delivery system is innovative. In a single-dose, double-blind, clinical study of healthy adults, the botanical formulation in Neck Relief enhanced the bioavailability of turmeric's active ingredients by up to 25 times, and of Boswellia serrata's active ingredients by up to 7 times.4

“The fenugreek fibers help take this blend beyond the ordinary, providing a lower-dose formulation that's clinically studied to provide neck comfort,” said Dr. Asha Jaja-Chimedza, Ph.D., the manager of Discovery Research at Life Extension.

Put neck stiffness to bed

Encourage your physical comfort and promote neck mobility in as little as 2 weeks with Life Extension's new Neck Relief. Life Extension's Neck Relief is gluten-free and non-GMO.

Reference

Lancet Rheumatol. 2024;6(3):e142–e155.Am Fam Physician. 2020;102(3):150-156.

3. Front Pharmacol. 2025;16:1577429.

4. Journal of Functional Foods. 2021;79:104405.

About Life Extension

Since 1980, Life Extension has pursued innovative advances in health, conducting rigorous clinical trials and setting some of the most demanding standards in the industry to offer a full range of quality vitamins and nutritional supplements and blood-testing services. Life Extension's Wellness Specialists provide personalized counsel to help customers choose the right products for optimal health, nutrition and personal care. To learn more, visit LifeExtension.com.

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Attachment

Life Extension's new Neck Relief formula promotes relief from occasional neck discomfort in as little as 2 weeks with a clinically studied, bioavailable blend of Boswellia and turmeric. Neck Relief is non-GMO and gluten free.

CONTACT: Rey Searles Life Extension 954-766-8433...