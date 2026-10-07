SIGOURNEY WEAVER, HARRISON FORD AND CHADWICK BOSEMAN SIGNATURES LEAD PROPSTORE's AUTOGRAPHED POSTER HIGHLIGHTS

Posters autographed by Sigourney Weaver, Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher and Chadwick Boseman, among others.

Autographed posters from Aliens, Star Wars: A New Hope, Avengers: Infinity War, Heat, Halloween and more headline the collection heading to auction

- Grey Smith, Director of Posters US at PropstoreLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Propstore, one of the world's leading entertainment memorabilia auction houses, will offer a collection of autographed film posters and memorabilia in its upcoming Fall Collectible Posters Auction, taking place from October 9–11, 2026. Leading the highlights are posters from Aliens, Star Wars: A New Hope and Avengers: Infinity War, featuring signatures from Sigourney Weaver, Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher and Chadwick Boseman, among others.The selection also includes autographed posters from Heat, Halloween and Saturday Night Fever, alongside a Paul McCartney-signed Academy Awards program and a copy of The American Film Directors signed by 22 major directors.HIGHLIGHTS INCLUDE:Leading the highlights is a British quad poster for Aliens (1986), featuring 15 signatures, including Sigourney Weaver, Bill Paxton, Michael Biehn, Carrie Henn and Lance Henriksen. The poster brings together much of the film's ensemble, alongside James Remar, who was originally cast as Corporal Hicks. It is estimated at $4,000 - $8,000.A 15th-anniversary Star Wars: A New Hope one-sheet, produced by Killian Enterprises in 1992, features 11 signatures, including Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford and Carrie Fisher. Featuring artwork by Greg and Tim Hildebrandt, the poster is also signed by Greg Hildebrandt, alongside cast members including David Prowse, Kenny Baker, Peter Mayhew and Anthony Daniels. It is estimated at $9,500 - $19,000.Completing the leading trio is a double-sided advance one-sheet for Avengers: Infinity War (2018), featuring 19 cast and filmmaker signatures, including Chadwick Boseman, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Holland, Elizabeth Olsen and Josh Brolin. Also signed by directors Joe and Anthony Russo, the poster brings together names from across the Avengers, Guardians of the Galaxy and Wakanda casts. It is estimated at $3,000 - $6,000.Propstore's Fall Collectible Posters Auction will take place over three days from October 9 - 11, 2026. Day One of the sale will be a live-streamed online event, with Days Two and Three online only, starting at 09:30 AM PST / 5:30 PM GMT each day.Bids can be placed from anywhere in the world via PropstoreThe full catalog is now available online, and bidding is live atTop lots to be sold at Propstore's Collectible Posters Auction (with estimated sale prices) include:STAR WARS: A NEW HOPE (R-1992) One Sheet (27" x 41") Signed by Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher and 8 More (Beckett COA); Style B; Very Fine- on Foam Board est. $9,500 - $19,000 (£7,197 - £14,394)STAR WARS: A NEW HOPE (1977) Color Art Print and Plaque (14" x 10.75", 7.25" x 3.25") Signed by Mark Hamill and Carrie Fisher (Official Pix Certified) (Grad Authenticated); Lipstick-Kissed by Carrie Fisher est. $5,000 - $10,000 (£3,788 - £7,576)ALIENS (1986) Full-Bleed British Quad (40" x 30") Signed by Sigourney Weaver, Carrie Henn, Bill Paxton, Michael Biehn, Lance Henriksen and 10 More (JSA COA); Near Mint on Linen est. $4,000 - $8,000 (£3,030 - £6,061)INDIANA JONES AND THE KINGDOM OF THE CRYSTAL SKULL (2008) Full-Bleed One Sheet (27" x 40") Signed by Steven Spielberg, Kathleen Kennedy and John Williams (Grad Authenticated); Advance; Very Fine+ Rolled est. $4,000 - $8,000 (£3,030 - £6,061)AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR (2018) One Sheet (27" x 40") Signed by Chadwick Boseman, Paul Bettany, Elizabeth Olsen, Josh Brolin, Anthony Mackie and 14 Others (JSA COA); Double-Sided Advance; Very Fine Rolled est. $3,000 - $6,000 (£2,273 - £4,545)HEAT (1995) Full-Bleed British Quad (40" x 30.5") Signed by Al Pacino, Robert De Niro and Val Kilmer (Beckett COA); Very Fine+ on Linen est. $3,000 - $6,000 (£2,273 - £4,545)HALLOWEEN (1978) One Sheet (27" x 40") Signed by Jamie Lee Curtis, John Carpenter, Will Sandin, Tommy Lee Wallace, PJ Soles, Kyle Richards, Nick Castle, Nancy Loomis, Mickey Yablans, Charles Cyphers and Sandy Johnson est. $2,500 - $5,000 (£1,894 - £3,788)SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER (1977) One Sheet (27.5" x 41") Signed by John Travolta, Karen Lynn Gorney, Donna Pescow, Bruce Ornstein, Monti Rock, Robert Costanzo, Lisa Peluso, Bert Michaels, Joseph Cali, Paul Pape and Val Bisoglio est. $2,500 - $5,000 (£1,894 - £3,788)46TH ANNUAL ACADEMY AWARDS PRESENTATION (1974) Softcover Program (9" x 12") Signed by Paul McCartney and Timothy Bottoms (JSA COA); Very Fine+ est. $2,000 - $4,000 (£1,515 - £3,030)THE AMERICAN FILM DIRECTORS (1977) Softcover Book (10.5" x 12") Signed by Robert Altman, Peter Bogdanovich, Mel Brooks, Francis Ford Coppola, Roger Corman and 17 Others (JSA COA); Fine+ est. $1,000 - $2,000 (£758 - £1,515)Grey Smith, Director of Posters US at Propstore, commented:“What makes these posters so special is seeing so many of the people behind each film brought together on one piece. From Sigourney Weaver and the cast of Aliens to Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill and Carrie Fisher on Star Wars, these signatures add a personal connection to films that collectors love. At Propstore, we're excited to offer a selection that also includes Chadwick Boseman's signature on Avengers: Infinity War, giving fans the chance to own something especially meaningful.”# # #Notes to Editors:For further information, catalog images and expert interviews please contact:Bethany Willetts |...Registration and online bidding are now open at:Images are available in the following Dropbox link (please copy and paste URL):Credit: PropstoreAbout PropstoreFounded in 1998 by film enthusiast Stephen Lane, Propstore has grown from a collector's passion project into one of the world's foremost authorities on entertainment memorabilia. The company bridges the worlds of film, art, and collecting-offering access to authentic screen-used props, costumes, and production artefacts that bring cinematic history to life.Working in close partnership with many of the world's leading film studios, production companies, and entertainment brands, Propstore curates exclusive auctions and sales throughout the year, giving fans and collectors unparalleled access to items direct from the source.Since 2014, Propstore has hosted globally acclaimed live auctions featuring artefacts from the greatest moments in film and television. Alongside its flagship events, Propstore also runs regular online auctions and studio collaborations, with more than 2,000 items available for immediate purchase atSocial Media:Facebook: @PropStoreX: @propstore_com Instagram/ Threads: prop_storeYouTube: thepropstoreTikTok: @.propstore

Matthew Kovacs

Propstore

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SIGOURNEY WEAVER, HARRISON FORD AND CHADWICK BOSEMAN SIGNATURES LEAD PROPSTORE'S AUTOGRAPHED POSTER HIGHLIGHTS News Provided By Propstore October 07, 2026, 14:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Movie Industry, World & Regional



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