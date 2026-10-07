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Goliath Resources Limited

Goliath Resources Limited


2026-10-07 10:16:34
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:51 AM EST - Goliath Resources Limited: Reports several assays from its 2026 drill program where drill hole GD-26-483 intersected 9.89 g/t AuEq over 12.00 meters at the Surebet Discovery on its 100% owned Golddigger Property, Golden Triangle, British Columbia. Goliath Resources Limited shares V are trading down $0.05 at $1.40.

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