403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
OR Royalties Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:08 AM EST - OR Royalties Inc.: Announced its third-quarter 2026 preliminary deliveries, revenues and cash margin, as well as to provide an update on its cash and debt positions as at September 30. All monetary amounts included in this report are expressed in United States dollars, unless otherwise noted. OR Royalties earned 20,237 attributable gold equivalent ounces in the third quarter of 2026. OR Royalties recorded preliminary revenues from royalties and streams of $90.2 million during the third quarter and preliminary cost of sales (excluding depletion) of $2.9 million, resulting in a quarterly cash margin of approximately $87.3 million (96.8%). OR Royalties Inc. shares T are trading down $1.10 at $47.90.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment