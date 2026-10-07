Cloudera And Stc Group Partner To Accelerate Digital Transformation Across The Middle East

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Cloudera, the only true hybrid platform for data, and analytics, and AI has partnered with stc group, a leading digital enabler, to support the regional digital transformation of the Middle East through innovative ICT and telecommunications solutions. stc group will coordinate regional delivery through its subsidiaries, stc Kuwait and stc Bahrain. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Cloudera and stc will combine their expertise to address regional digital transformation and modernize connected infrastructure across Kuwait and Bahrain. The partnership will deliver high-impact innovation in robust cybersecurity and network connectivity. By integrating Internet of Things (IoT) technologies and enterprise ICT solutions, the two organizations aim to redefine regional smart city initiatives and foster sustainable technological growth.

The parties will establish a joint steering committee to oversee partnership performance and resolve strategic matters.

said:“We are thrilled to explore this strategic collaboration with stc group, a true pioneer of telecommunications and digital infrastructure in the Middle East. By combining Cloudera's enterprise-grade hybrid data and analytics capabilities with

stc group's extensive regional market leadership and infrastructure, we intend to accelerate digital transformation across Kuwait and Bahrain.”

“Our goal is to support the region's public and private sectors with secure, scalable cloud solutions and advanced technology enablement. Together, we aim to foster long-term business growth and drive technological innovation that empowers local organizations to unlock the full potential of their data.”