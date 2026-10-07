Kochi: Man Gets Arrested After Setting Wrong Bike On Fire In Street Fight!

Kochi: A young man is now in police custody for burning down a parked bike over a simple misunderstanding. Ernakulam Town North police arrested 28-year-old Muhammad Bilal, a resident of Veliparambil house in Arookutty, Alappuzha. Bilal already has several criminal cases against him. The police caught him with the help of the Idukki police team.

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The incident happened on August 8 around 11 PM. Bilal got into a heated argument with a group of young men on SRM Road in Ernakulam. After the group left the spot, Bilal noticed a bike parked nearby. Assuming it belonged to the men he just fought with, he set the two-wheeler on fire, police officials said.

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A large police team worked together to nab the accused. The team included ACP Cibi Tom, Town North Inspector Santhosh Kumar, Idukki SIs P V Mahesh and E M Shaji, ASI Santhosh, Sunil Jaleel, and Senior Civil Police Officers Sumesh, Ajilesh, Prashanth Babu, Hareesh Babu, Jimmy, and Vipin.