Kannur: 31-Year-Old Woman Dies After Setting Herself On Fire! Read Details

Kannur: A 31-year-old woman died after allegedly attempting suicide by pouring kerosene over herself and setting herself on fire at her husband's house in Taliparamba, Kannur. The deceased has been identified as Praveena Mohan, a native of Padappengad.

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Praveena was living with her husband and their two children. The incident took place around 9 pm on Monday at the family's residence. After setting herself on fire, she suffered severe burn injuries, with more than 70 percent of her body reportedly affected. Her family members immediately rushed her to a private hospital in Kannur for treatment. Despite receiving medical care, Praveena succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment. Doctors were unable to save her life due to the severity of her burns.

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Police have begun an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident. Preliminary suspicion points to possible family disputes as a reason behind the alleged suicide. However, officers said they have not yet established the exact circumstances or motive and are continuing their investigation. Police are expected to gather further information from family members and others close to Praveena to determine what led to the incident. The investigation is ongoing.

(Suicide is not a solution to any problem. Please try to overcome the crisis and seek help from mental health professionals. If you are facing distress, call the Disha helpline. Toll-free numbers: 1056, 0471-2552056)