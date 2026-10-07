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Moses Chitete

Moses Chitete


2026-10-07 10:10:21
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Agricultural Economist and Research Fellow at the Centre for Agricultural Research and Development, Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources
Profile Articles

Moses M.N. Chitete is an agricultural economist and a researcher at the Centre for Agricultural Research and Development (CARD), at the Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources. He holds a Master of Science in Agricultural and Applied Economics from the Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources, Malawi, and the University of Pretoria, South Africa. He also holds a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Economics from the University of Malawi. He is an experienced researcher who has practical experience in managing large studies on various agricultural value chain projects in Malawi. Moses has over nine years of progressive experience in research designs, coding of data collection tools, data cleaning, quantitative and qualitative data analysis, impact evaluation for funded projects, and report writing.

His research interests hinge on agricultural marketing, agriculture and rural development, agribusiness development, and agriculture and climate change. Moses has published over 18 articles in peer-reviewed journals.

He has previously lectured in Agribusiness and Entrepreneurship and Sustainable Agriculture at Malawi's University Of Livingstonia.

Experience
  • –present Agricultural Economist and Research Fellow at the Centre for Agricultural Research and Development, Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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