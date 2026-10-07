Baku, Chisinau Theatres Forge New Partnership Through Cooperation Memorandum

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan's State Academic National Drama Theatre and Moldova's Eugene Ionesco National Theatre have signed a memorandum of cooperation at the Moldovan Ministry of Culture, with the support of Azerbaijan's Culture Ministry.

The agreement was signed in Chisinau during a visit by a delegation from the Azerbaijani theatre. Before the ceremony, members of the delegation visited the bust of national leader Heydar Aliyev at the Azerbaijani Embassy in Moldova and laid flowers there.

The memorandum was signed by Ilham Asgarov, director of the State Academic National Drama Theatre and Honoured Cultural Worker, and Valeriu Pahomi, director of the Eugene Ionesco National Theatre and People's Artist.

The document provides a framework for performances, tours, joint artistic projects, festival participation and professional exchanges between the two theatres. It also envisages the exchange of experience and best practices and is valid for five years.

Moldova's Culture Minister Dan Suruceanu welcomed the development of cultural ties between the two countries. He said the Azerbaijani theatre's initiative would contribute to the development of both institutions.

Azerbaijan's Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Moldova Ulvi Bakhshaliyev said the embassy was ready to support the expansion of creative ties between the two theatre companies.

Ilham Asgarov spoke about the Azerbaijani theatre's international partnerships, noting that cooperation between national theatres is one of its priorities.

He said memorandums of cooperation had already been signed with national theatres in nine countries. The partnerships aim to promote national drama, facilitate exchanges of productions, directors and actors, and support the organisation of festivals, conferences and master classes.

Petru Vutkereu, artistic director, People's Artist and director of the Eugene Ionesco National Theatre, recalled the production of "Shakespeare", which he staged at the Azerbaijani State Academic National Drama Theatre in 2012 based on a work by Azerbaijani People's Writer Elchin. He also shared his positive memories of working with the Azerbaijani theatre company.

The Azerbaijani delegation later attended performances at the Eugene Ionesco National Theatre, including "The Murder of Gonzago" and "The Inspector", both directed by Petru Vutkereu.

The Azerbaijan State Academic National Drama Theatre traces its history to March 10, 1873, when a production based on Mirza Fatali Akhundzade's comedy "The Adventures of the Vizier of the Lankaran Khanate" was staged in Baku.

The theatre's repertoire has traditionally combined Azerbaijani classical and contemporary drama with works from world literature. It has staged works by prominent Azerbaijani writers and playwrights, including Mirza Fatali Akhundzade, Najaf bey Vazirov, Abdurrahim bey Hagverdiyev, Jafar Jabbarli, Huseyn Javid and Jalil Mammadguluzadeh, alongside works by William Shakespeare, Nikolai Gogol, Moliere, Miguel de Cervantes, Carlo Goldoni and other international authors.

The Eugene Ionesco National Theatre was founded in Chisinau in 1990 by director and actor Petru Vutcărău and a group of young actors.

It became a state theatre in 1991 and received national theatre status in 2016.

The theatre has developed a diverse repertoire that includes classical and contemporary drama, comedy, tragicomedy, melodrama, monodrama and works of the Theatre of the Absurd. Its productions have included plays by Eugène Ionesco, Samuel Beckett, William Shakespeare, Anton Chekhov, Nikolai Gogol, Tennessee Williams and other prominent authors. Current productions include "The Murder of Gonzago", "A Midsummer Night's Dream", "Cat on a Hot Tin Roof", "The Seagull", "The Government Inspector", "King Lear" and "Peter Pan".