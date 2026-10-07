Ukraine Appreciates Azerbaijan's Solidarity And Support, Sybiha Says

MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Ukraine highly appreciates Azerbaijan's continued solidarity and practical support, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said.

In a post on Telegram, Sybiha noted that another shipment of vital energy equipment from Azerbaijan was being sent to Ukraine.

"Another batch of vital energy equipment from Azerbaijan is being sent to Ukraine. It includes powerful transformers, 186 kilometers of electrical cable, and other equipment that will help strengthen the resilience of our energy system ahead of the heating season. I sincerely thank my friend, the minister, and the people of Azerbaijan for standing by Ukraine," Sybiha wrote.

A new batch of electrical equipment intended as humanitarian assistance to Ukraine was dispatched from the Sumgayit Technologies Park on October 7.

The assistance was provided by Azerbaijan's Ministry of Energy pursuant to an order signed by President Ilham Aliyev on September 21, 2026.

Azerbaijan has previously sent humanitarian assistance to Ukraine to support its electricity infrastructure.