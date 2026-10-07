Erdogan, Putin Discuss Navigation Safety In Black Sea

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said this during a phone call with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, Ukrinform reports, citing the Republic of Turkey Directorate of Communications.

"President Erdogan stated that the efforts to ensure navigation safety in the Black Sea are of great importance, and that Turkey is always ready to contribute to efforts to initiate direct contacts between Russia and Ukraine," the statement said.

The phone call also covered bilateral relations between Turkey and Russia, as well as regional and global issues.

Erdogan calls for abolition of UN Security Council veto

Turkey had earlier conveyed proposals to Ukraine and Russia aimed at ending hostilities and attacks in the Black Sea.

Photo: Presidency of the Republic of Türkiye