Erdogan, Putin Discuss Navigation Safety In Black Sea
"President Erdogan stated that the efforts to ensure navigation safety in the Black Sea are of great importance, and that Turkey is always ready to contribute to efforts to initiate direct contacts between Russia and Ukraine," the statement said.
The phone call also covered bilateral relations between Turkey and Russia, as well as regional and global issues.Read also: Erdogan calls for abolition of UN Security Council veto
Turkey had earlier conveyed proposals to Ukraine and Russia aimed at ending hostilities and attacks in the Black Sea.
Photo: Presidency of the Republic of Türkiye
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