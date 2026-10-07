Russians Attack Paper Mill In Obukhiv, Fires Break Out
The Kyiv Cardboard and Paper Mill has now been attacked by Russian missiles for the third time in the past six months.
The production and warehouse facilities sustained serious damage. Equipment and engineering infrastructure were also damaged.
The powerful explosions caused fires, which emergency services are still working to extinguish.
Production has been halted. No employees have been injured.Read also: Zelensky on Russian attack: Infrastructure in Kyiv and 12 regions hit, energy sector key target
The Kyiv Cardboard and Paper Mill is a pulp and paper industry enterprise that produces cardboard, corrugated packaging and sanitary and hygiene products.
As reported, the paper mill in Obukhiv suspended operations following a Russian drone strike on April 3, 2026.
Photo: facebook/KyivCPM
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