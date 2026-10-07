EU Ambassadors Approve Largest-Ever Sanctions List Against Russia - Source
The diplomat explained that this includes a large package of 1,569 listings proposed by EU High Representative Kaja Kallas last month, concerning 743 individuals and 826 entities.
He added that the lists would also include another 77 entities linked to elections to Russia's State Duma, including candidates who ran for seats in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine, as well as several election commission officials.
"These listings will be formally approved at the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting next week," the source said.Read also: Ukraine to add 20 Russian oligarchs to sanctions list after EU Council removed Fridman and Usmanov
As is known, the EU Foreign Affairs Council will meet in Luxembourg on October 12.
As reported, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said that in response to the lifting of European sanctions on Russian oligarchs Mikhail Fridman and Alisher Usmanov, Ukraine would add 20 more Russian oligarchs to its sanctions lists.
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