Deputising For King, Crown Prince Attends MED9 Summit In Croatia

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Deputising for His Majesty King Abdullah, HRH Crown Prince Hussein on Wednesday attended the MED9 Summit of the Southern European Union Countries being held in Croatia under the theme For a More Secure, Resilient and Sustainable Mediterranean.

During the summit, the Crown Prince expressed appreciation to Croatia for inviting Jordan to participate as a special guest in the summit for the third consecutive year, which affirms the strength of relations between Jordan, Croatia, and other countries of the MED9 group, according to a Royal Court statement.

His Royal Highness emphasised, during his remarks at the summit, the importance of stepping up international efforts to ease tensions in the region and ensure freedom of navigation in international waterways, as well as the need for the international community to address the root causes of the escalation in the region.

The Crown Prince highlighted the repercussions of the Iran war on the region and the world, noting that some countries have come under attack, whilst many others are facing economic challenges such as rising prices, energy shortages, and supply chain disruptions. His Royal Highness said Jordan has experienced the impact of the war on both of these fronts.

The Crown Prince stressed the importance of keeping the Palestinian cause at the forefront of efforts to address the region's crises, noting the ongoing dire humanitarian situation in Gaza, particularly given Israel's continued restrictions on the flow of aid, including that coming from Jordan.

His Royal Highness reiterated Jordan's rejection of any attempts to displace Palestinians, which constitute a violation of international law.

The Crown Prince warned of the dangerous developments in the West Bank and Jerusalem, including attacks by settlers, emphasising that the two-state solution is the only way to achieve just and lasting peace, the statement said.

Speaking about the situation in Syria and Lebanon, His Royal Highness noted that Jordan is working closely with its active partners to support the efforts of these two countries to achieve stability, development, and to safeguard their sovereignty, despite the challenges caused by Israel's attacks.

The Crown Prince also spoke about Jordanian-European relations, highlighting the immense potential to build upon the ties between Jordan and MED9 countries through cooperation and joint projects in energy, trade, and technology fields, in order to boost opportunities for employment, education, and the exchange of expertise.

His Royal Highness added that Jordan's geographic position serves as a strategic gateway linking the Middle East with Europe, with the Kingdom offering significant opportunities across numerous fields, including electricity interconnection, renewable energy, railways, digital connectivity, infrastructure, and logistics corridors.

The Crown Prince noted that many of these opportunities will be showcased during the Jordan-EU Investment Conference taking place in Jordan this November.