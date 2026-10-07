Jordan's Medical Sector Established Regional Reputation: Official

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 7 (Petra) -- Secretary General of the Ministry of Health for Primary Health Care and Epidemics Riyad Shiyab Wednesday said Jordan's health sector has established its position in the Arab world and the region.

He cited the Kingdom's skilled staff, developed institutions and modern technology and equipment, which he said have made the Kingdom a destination for patients from many countries.

Shiyab said medical tourism is an "important" part of the national economy.

Deputizing for the health minister, he made the remarks at the opening ceremony of the Fourth Promotional Conference for Pioneering Medical Procedures and Operations in Jordan and the Arab World's First, organized by Qalb Al Urdun (Heart of Jordan) magazine.

Doctors, experts, officials and representatives of health, medical and pharmaceutical institutions from Jordan and Arab countries are taking part.

In turn, Royal Medical Services Director Sahel Hamouri said the service provides treatment coverage for about 38 percent of the Kingdom's medical sector. Its network has 16 hospitals, with two more under construction to bring the total to 18 and another planned to make 19, he said.

Hamouri said eight autologous bone marrow transplants have been performed successfully. The service has begun activating an advanced cell therapy program and is preparing its first case, he said, also citing continued excellence in liver, kidney and bone marrow transplants.

Conference Chair and Qalb Al Urdun Editor-in-Chief Hanan Foqaha cited progress in cardiac catheterization and heart surgery, pediatric liver transplants, endoscopic surgery and the introduction of robotic surgery.

Private Hospitals Association chairman Fawzi Hammouri stressed the need to protect Jordan's medical reputation and strengthen its position as a leading medical tourism destination. Scientific Committee Chair Issa Ghanma said Jordan has the capabilities to be a leading regional center for advanced medical and surgical services.

The program features sessions on minimally invasive and robotic surgery, cardiovascular surgery, liver transplantation, neurosurgery and the role of women in surgery. A panel discussion at the opening addressed opportunities and challenges for medical tourism in the Kingdom.

//Petra// NQ