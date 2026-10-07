Jordan Outlines Digital Social Security Expertise At Doha Seminar

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 7 (Petra) -- The Social Security Corporation (SSC) said electronic links with government entities helped it reach new groups and raise the number of active insured people by about 70,000 in one year.

The SSC presented its experience in automating services and expanding coverage at a technical seminar in Doha, according to SSC statement on Wednesday.

The seminar, "Digital and Administrative Innovations in Social Security Institutions," was organized by the International Social Security Association and hosted by Qatar's General Retirement and Social Insurance Authority, where a number of social security and insurance institutions took part.

The SSC also presented several digital initiatives, including immediate treatment for work injuries, proactive payment of maternity leave allowances, the "Include Yourself" service, features of its new Social Security app, and its latest services for automating installment agreements and the electronic placement and lifting of liens on debtors' assets Representing the SSC, Acting Director General and spokesperson Shaman Majali and Operations Director Omar Alabdalla said digital innovation in social security goes beyond digitizing procedures. It means redesigning them and using data, electronic links and automation to widen social protection coverage and improve service efficiency and the user experience, they said.

The SSC said it participated out of a commitment to exchanging expertise with social security institutions and learning from international and regional practices in digital and administrative innovation.

//Petra// NQ