Jordanian, Uzbek Lawmakers Meet At IPU Summit To Boost Ties

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 7 (Petra) - Lower House First Deputy Speaker Khamis Atieh met with Uzbekistan Senate President Tanzila Norbaeva on the sidelines of the 153rd Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) General Assembly on Wednesday to explore boosting legislative cooperation.

Atieh pointed to the strong relationship between Jordan and Uzbekistan, stressing the importance of direct parliamentary dialogue amid growing global and regional challenges.

He voiced Jordan's firm stance on the Palestinian cause, warning against forced displacement and calling on international parliaments to uphold international law, end the violence in Gaza, and support a two-state solution.

Atieh said His Majesty King Abdullah II has consistently led diplomatic efforts to stop the war, ensure humanitarian aid delivery, and protect civilian lives.

Norbaeva, for her part, hailed the Jordanian delegation's performance at the IPU Assembly and called King Abdullah's recent visit to Uzbekistan as a "milestone" that opened new avenues for political, economic, investment, and cultural cooperation. They also acknowledged the King's role in promoting regional stability.

The Jordanian delegation noted that parliamentary engagement will play a "vital role" in advancing agreements signed during the royal visit.

Officials agreed to revitalize the Jordan-Uzbekistan Parliamentary Friendship Committee, exchange legislative expertise, and enhance coordination at international parliamentary bodies.

//Petra// HA